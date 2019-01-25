With a spark plug or two not firing on offense, Rutland turned to its defense in a 56-44 victory over Middlebury in boys basketball Friday at Keefe Gym.
It wasn’t all about sharpshooter Jamison Evans being out with an injury. Add that the Raiders were struggling a bit from the floor and that two starters — center Eric Coughlin and guard Evan Pockette — played in foul trouble. Pockette eventually fouled out and both missed minutes while the outcome was far from determined.
But Jacob Lorman had a strong night with 24 points and Ethan Notte hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points as the Raiders shook off the Tigers in the second period and withstood runs at the lead.
The constant was an in-the-grill defense from end to end that helped cause 25 Middlebury turnovers.
“It’s the definitely the number-one thing because one of our best scorers is out and defense is one of our strengths,” Lorman said.
First-year Middlebury coach John Howe is retooling the Tigers program but said the Raiders’ intensity foiled some things they tried to do within their offensive systems.
“We got a third of the way into it in transition and were settling for a bad pass or shot,” Howe said. “The reality is Rutland played phenomenal defense and disrupted what we wanted to do.”
Tyler Buxton had 13 points, Spencer Cadoret 12 and Zachary Dunn 11 for 8-2 Middlebury, which lost for the first time in five games. Rutland, 9-3, has won four straight.
“Everyone expected us to come in here and get blown out,” Howe said. “This was a test game for us and to lose by 12, I’m really happy with the way we played.”
The Tigers had a 12-8 lead early but Notte popped in a trey and scored on a drive in transition as the Raiders closed the first period with an 18-12 lead. After Buxton led a rally that got the Tigers on top 21-19 Notte went to work again with a 3-pointer and Lorman shook off an 0-for-4 outing from beyond stripe with two straight from 3-point range.
“Ethan can hit them from almost anywhere. He’s really good. We’ve just got to find him,” Lorman said.
Rutland closed the second period with a 12-0 run as the Tigers had five of their turnovers in a scoreless stretch of 3:44.
Lorman capped the period with three straight free throws after being fouled shooting a trey. He went hard to the basketball often and was frequently fouled; he capitalized by shooting 12 for 13 from the line and the Raiders were 20 of 24 as a team.
“I just take what they give me because I wasn’t making shots earlier so I figured if i can get by a guy and dish it or create a foul I’ll do that,” Lorman said. “I’m just trying to create.”
Three treys by Cadoret prevented Rutland from pulling away in the fourth period but Rutland finished strong at the line, with Notte, Coughlin, Lorman, Alex White and Ryan Moore combining to hit 10 for 11 attempts.
The Raiders face a tougher test on Tuesday when they visit Burlington, again without Evans. The Seahorses handed Rutland its last loss, 60-56 on Jan. 4.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
