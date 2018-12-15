Next stop, Rice.
The Rutland High boys basketball team ran its school's win streak to 43 games heading into a Monday matchup where the run will again be in legitimate peril: against a Rice team eager to reverse a trend that has the Raiders winning the teams' last two matchups.
But that obviously wasn't on the Raiders' minds during their 65-33 victory over youthful Spaulding in the North-South Challenge at Keefe Gym on Saturday.
The Raiders' pace at both ends was too much for the Crimson Tide, who showed some grit last week in turning back Mount Anthony on this same floor.
Jacob Lorman had 20 points and Jamison Evans 18 for 3-0 Rutland, which is making forays into expanding its bench; the Raiders played a season-high nine men in the first half while building a 34-19 lead.
It didn't help the 1-1 Tide that they shot poorly inside and out.
"We did miss a lot of shots, shots that I've seen the guys hit every single day," said coach Jesse Willard. "But we haven't seen that kind of intensity on defense yet. We've got some veterans who start but we're young and I don't think they're quite ready for that physicality."
Taylor D'Agostino and Brandon Brunner had seven points each for Spaulding, with the former doing most of his damage with back-to-back 3s in the third period. Rutland led after three, 50-21.
The Raiders had seven steals in the first half when Spaulding turned over the ball 13 times and even a slight rebounding advantage for the Tide (20-17) did little to help.
"The thing I'm impressed about is the spirit in the locker room," Willard said. "Even at halftime they were kind of like, 'That was tough.' They had a smile on their face. I think it's very hard to find a team that can keep their spirits up. I don't think we played poorly. There's a reason Rutland is back-to-back champions.
"We'll improve; our schedule won't allow us not to."
Raiders benchman Noah White added seven points and for the first time this year was joined on the floor by his twin brother, Alex. Malik Hendrickson got his regular turn off the pine and Ryan Moore got first-half minutes. The Raiders bench was cleared and played the entire fourth period against Tide reserves.
The damage had already been done in a first half that saw the Raiders pop in six treys, including three by Lorman.
"We got off to a good start which helps," said coach Mike Wood. "The more balance we have the better off we're going to be."
Coincidentally, Rice will also be looking for more balance Monday in South Burlington. Green Knights junior Leo Chaikin and sophomore Michel Mdayishimiye had all but two of their teams' points Thursday in a 65-61 season-opening win at St. Johnsbury.
"Those dudes are a tough matchup," Wood said. "You can't really guard them with one guy.
"One (Mdayishimiye, 41 points at St. Jay) is super fast and is kind of able to get into the paint when he wants and the other is left-handed and can stop on a dime and make a shot. We'll have our hands full guarding them but I think we bring some things to the table too offensively when we can be hard to guard.
"There will be a lot of really good basketball players on the floor Monday night. Hopefully we'll be ready to go and we'll play well."
