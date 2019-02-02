The Rutland girls hockey team used a four-goal blitz to build a comfortable lead and skate past South Burlington 4-1, breaking a two-game losing skein Saturday in Division I hockey action at Spartan Arena.
Sophomore forward Alexis Patterson led the Raider attack scoring a pair of goals, while dishing up an assist. Sydney Wood and Abigail Stoodley each scored a goal for the Raiders, who improved to 10-3-1.
Freshman goalie Kristen Pariseau turned in another stellar performance between the pipes for the Raiders, turning away 13 of 14 shots including stopping a breakaway in the second period just after South Burlington had scored a goal.
It was a good win for Dirk Steupert’s Raiders, who have been playing without defenseman Ella Beraldi due to sickness this week.
“I’m very pleased; this was a good win for us,” said Steupert, whose team suffered back-to-back loses to Essex a week ago and Rice Wednesday. “We played very well against Essex but just ran out of gas. But on Wednesday against Rice we gave up a goal and the wind went out of our sails; the only wind that was there was coming off the lake. We’ve struggled with playing – three people playing, two taking a shift off. We just weren’t there. But we had a good practice, they held a team meeting and figured out what was going on. Now everyone is on the same page.”
The Raiders wasted little time jumping on South Burlington when Stoodley lit the lamp at 3:13 on a screened shot from the right point, set up by Patterson.
The second Raider goal came with 27 seconds remaining in the period. Patterson was at the doorstep to bang a rebound past Wolves’ goalie Lyssa Tan of Ella Lowkes’ shot.
The Raiders set the tone in the first period that would continue as the game progressed. Rutland outshot South Burlington 10-4 in the period and carried the play.
The Raiders struck like lightning in the second period when Wood popped in a wraparound goal 24 seconds into play. The fans had hardly settled in their seats when Isabel Crossman set up Wood’s goal to build the lead to 3-0.
Just over two minutes later, Patterson scored her second goal with a furious rush that was culminated when her rising shot ticked off the glove of Tan, caromed over her shoulder and into the goal.
The four-goal lead was comfy and the Raiders were able to get their third line some useful playing time and spell their first two lines and defense pairings a bit.
“It was really good to be able to give them a rest, even if it’s just for 30 or 40 seconds,” Steupert said. “They did play in the third period against Rice we were so far behind but I hope they get the message that I want to give them some ice time.”
A four-goal lead is nice but there are drawbacks to getting too comfortable. The Raiders committed two penalties toward the end of the second and it ended up costing them when the Wolves cashed in on their second power play.
Mia Angwin was able to skate behind the net and no one picked her up as she wheeled and fired the puck over Pariseau’s shoulder to get South Burlington on the board.
“We have had some sickness and have been playing short handed,” South Burlington coach Erin Farmer Tinti said. “We really picked halfway through the game and we’re down a few bodies. Once we get our team back together we’ll look more like ourselves.”
There was no scoring in the third period although Patterson had a splendid hat trick bid on a breakaway with just over two minutes remaining but each goalie finished strong. Pariseau stopped 13 shots, while Tan turned away 26 shots.
Rutland returns to action against Burlington/Colchester while South Burlington hosts Rice on Wednesday.
