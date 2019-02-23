BRANDON — Rutland rediscovered that winning feeling just in time for the Division I girls basketball playoffs, trimming Otter Valley 47-21 Saturday behind 25 points from Elise Magro in the regular-season finale.
The Raiders will take a 13-7 record into the playoffs.
"We hope this win will help carry us into the playoffs," said Rutland forward Leigha Charron who followed Magro in scoring with nine points. "We have had a lot of peaks and valleys this year."
Charron believes the peaks have come when the Raiders have been right mentally and she hopes this win will take care of that.
The Raiders came into Saturday's game with two straight losses at the hands of Brattleboro and Mount Anthony.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo agreed with Charron that this one was important for getting the players in the right frame of mind.
"It's great to have a little taste of victory going into the second season," Bellomo said.
Charron said even though the Raiders have had their best season in a number of years, they have been slow to believe in themselves.
"We were so surprised when we beat teams like Essex and Rice," Charron said.
That belief, she said, is what can make the Raiders a better team in the playoffs and it will start with a home game.
"I think it is so nice for the community that we have a home playoff game," Charron said. "The community can see that we have a good girls basketball program, that it's not just the boys."
Magro was on target from long range. She had five 3-point field goals.
Following Charron in Rutland's scoring parade was freshman Kathryn Moore who had all six of her points in the fourth quarter after playing well in Rutland's JV victory over the Otters.
Leah Pinkowski led the 6-14 Otters with seven points and Alia Edmunds added five. The Otters go into the Division II playoffs with four straight losses.
The Raiders' calling card has been defense and they sent that message to the Otters quickly with Magro having two steals and Charron a blocked shot in the first quarter.
Rutland built its lead to 25-12 by halftime with Magro netting 15 of the points.
Early in the third quarter, Magro connected on a 3-pointer and made a runner down the middle on the next possession. Those five quick points made it 30-12 with 6:07 still to go in the third. That's where OV coach Kelly Trayah called a timeout, but nothing he was able to do cooled off the Raiders.
Prior to the losses to Brattleboro and MAU, the Raiders appeared to be honing in on a top-four seed and two home playoff games.
"We are disappointed we didn't get the two home playoff games, but I am just so grateful that we have one. It's great for the community," Charron said.
"We had great energy and effort today," Bellomo said.
Rutland's Rylee Burgess was an important inside presence defensively and on the boards for the Raiders. She was injured with 5:30 remaining in the game and tended to by athletic trainer Don Maniery. Bellomo said she will be fine for the playoffs.
Makieya Henderson also had a strong game inside and out for the Raiders and nailed a 3-pointer as well.
Otter Valley seniors Kele Parks and Felicity Drew were honored before their final home game.
