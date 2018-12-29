HINESBURG — An impressive display of 3-point shooting by the host Redhawks wiped out all the good things Rutland High School accomplished in the first period of Saturday's boys game at CVU.
Also impressive was how the Raiders responded.
Rutland closed out the second period with a 6-0 burst to grab the lead for keeps, built a solid lead in the second half and held off the resilient Redhawks to take a 61-54 bounce-back victory.
Jamison Evans led the way with 14 of his 17 points in the second half and Jacob Lorman added 16, but the Raiders got necessary contributions from plenty of sources to bury the memory of a demoralizing loss to St. Johnsbury earlier this week.
Ethan Notte had a strong game with 13 points and Eric Coughlin (eight points), Evan Pockette and even benchman Kyle DelBianco, seeing his first meaningful action of the season, chipped in key buckets.
Ethan Harvey had 23 points — 16 in the second half when CVU refused to give up a game of chase — and Cole Otley added 14 for the 2-2 Redhawks, a big team that likes to shoot the 3-pointer and connected on 10 of them.
The Raiders struggled to break the 40-point mark in a flat-footed offensive display against St. Jay but came out at a fever pitch on Saturday and worked hard throughout; with the help of five steals they charged to a 16-8 lead through one. Notte and Lorman (five and nine points in the first period, respectively) hit treys and DelBianco got a bucket on a slick Lorman dish.
"We wanted to come out with a lot of intensity," said Coughlin, who had two of the Raiders' five blocks.
Then the Redhawks caught fire with five straight 3s, the first three by Otley and then two from Harvey, for a 24-22 lead. Rutland, whose offense briefly stalled in a burst of turnovers and a blocked shot by Otley, minimized the damage as Notte and Lorman converted stickbacks.
Then Lorman made a driving layup, Evans a free throw and Pockette a buzzer-beating 3 from the corner for a 28-24 halftime lead. Noah White, barely inserted into the game with the second period fading, got the assist on the last basket as he hustled up a steal and got the ball to Pockette.
The Redhawks lost their 3-point range in the third period as quickly as they found it in the second and a 13-4 burst to end the third staked Rutland to a 42-32 advantage. Evans was at the heart of it with six points and an inside dish to set up a Notte layup, and Coughlin finished it with a determined stickback in a sea of Redhawks.
Another Coughlin stickback extended the lead to 49-35 with 3:50 to play. CVU countered with consecutive treys in a 10-2 run to cut the gap to 51-45 with 1:43 left but the Raiders closed things out with eight points at the free throw line.
The Raiders completed the calendar year at 5-2 and will be idle until Friday, when Burlington visits Keefe Gym.
