The season has been full of bumps and bruises for the Rutland High School boys hockey team but now the Raiders are playing like they just don’t want it to end.
The Raiders had one of their best performances of the year Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Rice at Spartan Arena, and will enter the Division I tournament on a two-game roll.
“It was fun,” said junior forward Ethan Coarse, who had a hand in all three Rutland scores with a goal and two assists.
The Raiders outshot the Green Knights 33-11, collected a shorthanded goal and looked very good on the penalty kill, where they held Rice (7-11-2) to one shot on its last three man advantages.
But how far can the 6-12-2 Raiders go?
“We’ll see,” said Coarse. “We believe we can beat any team if we show up. We have a good group of guys.”
“I like the way we’re playing now,” said coach Chris Adams. “I think we’re at the point now where the team has learned some of those hard lessons.”
Rutland took a 1-0 lead in the first, gave up the equalizer on a Rice power play in the second and then scored two more before the end of the middle session.
Coarse scored the eventual winning goal when he came from behind the Rice net and stuffed in a shot past Cale Layman (30 saves) on his glove side at 10:34 of the second.
The Raiders then had to withstand a Rice power play in what turned into a very rough-and-tumble game; trainer Tyler White was on the ice five times to attend to players who had been shaken up.
The Raiders survived a Rice man advantage for 2:45 after a five-minute major with a big assist from Noah Crossman, who single-handedly tied up the puck along the boards against three Knights for about 20 seconds; he got a nice reception when he returned to the Rutland bench. A Rice penalty then negated the rest of the man advantage.
Crossman got an even better greeting at 14:13 of the period after his second goal of the contest. It came off a face-off, which Coarse won in the right circle, the puck going out in front to Crossman for a one-timer past Layman.
“We try to work on that all the time,” said Coarse.
Raiders goalie Augie Louras made 10 saves to collect the win, which avenged a 4-1 loss to the Knights on the road earlier this year.
The Raiders took the lead in a first period, in which the puck covered a lot of ice with no one controlling it. But the Raiders came to life with Rice on the man advantage. Coarse stormed the Rice zone and put a shot on net that Layman stopped but couldn’t contain. Crossman swooped in and cleaned up the rebound with 9:15 elapsed.
A shot by Rutland’s Eric Brewer early in the second period dinged a post as Rice escaped a 2-0 hole.
Oddly, the Knights scored in the second after a power play in which the Raiders’ every pass found the tape on a teammate’s stick and Rutland peppered Layman with seven shots.
“That’s the best power play we’ve seen all year,” said Adams.
Kiaran Connolly converted a power play for Rice at 7:08 of the period with a shot from inside the left face-off circle. Alex Gamarra and Dae Han McHugh assisted.
But Rutland regained the momentum, out-shooting Rice in the middle period 13-6 and 12-2 in the third.
Rutland, Spaulding and CVU (the team Rutland beat 3-2 Saturday) were all clumped together at the bottom of the D-I rankings heading into Wednesday, the last day of the regular season.
Two of those teams will take part in a playdown game to joint the final eight; they will learn their fate on Thursday morning when the Vermont Principals Association releases its playoff pairings.
