Rutland played a solid two-way game, took the lead early and beat back Mount Anthony on the way to a 47-36 victory in Division I girls basketball at Keefe Gym on Thursday.
Rutland rode the hot shooting of Leigha Charron to break into the lead. Charron pumped in four baskets in the first period, using her height to work inside and pull up with a feathery jumper.
Meanwhile, Rylee Burgess did the heavy lifting in the lane and cleaned the glass for the Raiders, snagging four of her eight rebounds in the first period, while adding a steal and a block.
Rutland’s defense stepped it up and denied the Patriots good shots. The Raiders managed to keep the Patriots off the board for more than half of the first period, but MAU had a little 7-2 spurt at the end of the period and closed to 10-7 after one.
This became a common theme for the Raiders: build up a comfortable lead and then cut short a Patriot comeback.
The second period became the Elise Magro show. Rutland’s senior guard and captain scored all 11 of Rutland’s points in the second period. Magro meshed four free throws, banked in a 20-footer, hit a stop and pop and then capped the period by burying a 3 from the top of the key.
MAU again surged at the end of the period as senior guard Cat Worthington started to catch fire. MAU assembled a 7-2 run and trailed 21-15 at the intermission.
“I thought we ran the offense well. Elise was constant, Kendra (Sabotka) hit some big shots and Leigha stepped it up on defense and offense,” Rutland coach Nathan Bellomo said. “I thought we executed what we needed to when we needed to. When we needed a big bucket, we got it.”
Sabotka sunk a trio of 3s and each one was important.
Midway through the third period, the Patriots had closed to within six at 27-21 when Sabotka swished her first trey at 5:10 of the session to make it 30-21.
Just into the fourth period, Sabotka struck again, this time swishing a trey from the top of the key to give Rutland its biggest lead of the game at 39-25.
Then, after a 6-0 run where MAU was coming back, Sabotka unleashed her final dagger — a trey from the wing to rebuild a double-digit lead at 43-33.
“MAU is tough,” Bellomo said. “MAU capitalizes; when we had our mishaps, that’s when they capitalize and that’s how they stayed in the game. Yeah, I’m very pleased; this was a good win for us.”
Worthington led the 8-7 Patriots with 17 points, while Grace Mahar chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds. Only four Patriots made it in the scorebook in this low-scoring game.
Magro led all scorers with 21 points with a couple steals, a block and a trio of rebounds. Charron added 16 points with four rebounds and two blocks.
The Raiders improved to 10-5 and host Hartford on Senior Night on Monday.
