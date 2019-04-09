Rutland High School stormed out to a 10-3 halftime lead and rolled past Middlebury 15-9 in girls lacrosse at Alumni Field on Tuesday. The Raiders played well from front to back and are now 2-0 under new coach Matt Zmurko.
“They played as a team,” he said. “We transitioned well, played good defense and spread the scoring around.”
Rylee Burgess was one of three Raiders with a hat trick or more, scoring four goals and an assist.
Francie Ettori had three goals and three assists and Kendra Sabotka had another three goals. Caitlin French scored twice and Brianna Beauchamp, Logan Kinsman and Elise Magro each found the back of the Middlebury nets once.
Katie Sunderland, Zoe Zmurko, Magro and Elise Bower had strong games playing defense and fielding grounders. Keepers Leah Zmurko (eight saves) and Caroline Coloutti (two saves) manned the Raiders net.
Lydia Deppman stopped six shots for Middlebury, which was playing in its opener. Emily Laframboise and Avery Gale had a pair of goals apiece for the Tigers.
Rutland will visit Essex on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, MSJ 0
Ten seniors went out the door at the end of the last Rutland High School season but their replacements got out to an encouraging start with a 7-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph at Grand Slam on Tuesday.
“It’s a great group of girls,” said Rutland coach Mary Haskell of her new team.
“No. 4 singles (Eva Menconi) I was really impressed with because she was very focused and was hitting the ball well,” she said.
“I thought (the team) played really well. It’s always hard in the beginning of the season when you’ve only been outdoors just a handful of times.”
In singles, Maddi Bourassa defeated Kristen Elliott, 6-0, 6-1; Stefanie Allen defeated Pearl Bellomo, 6-0, 6-0; Amy McGee defeated Melissa Moise, 6-1, 6-0; Menconi defeated Fridjha Esper 6-0, 6-0; and E.A. Rushing defeated Harles Sarai, 6-0, 6-2.
In the doubles, Sydney Erickson-Marotti and Olivia Shipley defeated Lucy Gallo and Miracle Wood, 6-3, 6-2; Taylor Krupp and Lilly Krupp defeated Sophia Hussak and Shavonnie Adams, 10-5.
Rutland will host Burr and Burton on Thursday, the same day MSJ visits Brattleboro.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Castleton’s Russell named
to USILA team of week
One day after being named the Little East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Castleton University midfielder Cameron Russell was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association/Warrior and New Balance Division III Team of the Week.
The St. Albans native was instrumental in a pair of Little East Conference wins for Castleton last week, scoring the game-winning goal in each contest while racking up nine scores in the two outings.
Russell is the first Little East Conference player to land on the prestigious team this season and is just the third player in Castleton program history to earn a weekly honor from the organization.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Bolding stepping
down at Norwich
NORTHFIELD — After 12 seasons, Norwich University head women’s hockey coach Mark Bolding announced on Tuesday night that he has stepped down to take over as the head women’s hockey coach at Yale University.
Bolding has been the driving force behind the Cadets’ ascension to the top of the Division III women’s hockey ranks as the only head coach the program has had since it began varsity play in 2007-08.
Bolding guided the Cadets to a 266-68-22 record in 12 seasons, including winning two NCAA Division III National Championships in 2011 and 2018. His .778 winning percentage ranks second among active Division III women’s coaches and fifth overall.
NU won its first national championship with a 5-2 win over RIT in only its fourth season. The Cadets then won their second national championship in 2018 with a 2-1 victory over Elmira College at home in Kreitzberg Arena.
It’s the second time NU hockey has lost a longtime coach in two years; legendary men’s coach Mike McShane resigned after the 2017-18 season.
