ESSEX — Rutland High School held Essex to a goal in the first half and beat the Hornets 13-4 in girls lacrosse on Friday to improve to 3-0.
“This feels good; the girls are really playing together and every day they’re getting better,” said first-year coach Matt Zmurko.
Rylee Burgess had five goals and an assist and was one of eight Raiders to find the back of the nets, including Justine Peters and Makieya Hendrickson with their first varsity goals.
Rutland led 6-1 at the half.
Leah Zmurko was a big reason along with a defense that was up to the task. She had four 8-meter stops among her 10 saves.
“Our defense played really good,” coach Zmurko said.
Brianna Beauchamp had two goals, Francie Ettori a goal and three assists, Kendra Sabotka one of each and Logan Kinsman three assists for Rutland.
Madison Larson had three saves for the 0-2 Hornets, who were led in scoring by Emma Whitney with two goals.
Rutland will visit BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Fair Haven 35,
Mill River 14
NORTH CLARENDON — Fair Haven defeated Mill River 35-14 in a softball game abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule on Friday.
The Minutemen fall to 1-1.
BASEBALL
Windsor 8, Mill River 3
NORTH CLARENDON — Windsor made its trip to Mill River count with an 8-3 victory. The Minutemen fall to 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.