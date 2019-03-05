Lyndon Institute was not sneaking up on anyone with its 14th seed. Rutland High School stormed to a big lead early at Keefe Gym on Tuesday night and buried the Vikings 70-43 in a Division I boys playdown game that was not really that close.
Rutland took step one toward defending its state crown, with Jacob Lorman pouring in 29 points for the No. 3, 17-4 Raiders. Rutland led 21-4 after a period and 43-13 at the half and only four near-scoreless minutes that began the third period made things remotely close.
The Raiders will face South Burlington on Friday. The Wolves’ 11th seed won’t lull Rutland to sleep, nor will the Raiders’ 84-60 victory over the Wolves at Keefe Gym in December.
What will get Rutland’s attention is that South Burlington, 11-10, posted a 54-46 upset win at No. 6 CVU Tuesday.
“We saw South Burlington early but they’re a completely different team now,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “They’re healthy now and they’ve got all their guys back.
“It’s good to be home but we need to have balance and defend for four quarters. If we allow them to get catch-and-shoot 3s it will be a long night for us.”
It was a long night for the Vikings, who play one of the weaker schedules among D-I teams. They shot just 1-for-13 in the first period, had three shots blocked (two by Lorman) and turned over the ball five times, three of them on steals.
Rutland had five blocks and eight steals before halftime.
While a lot of focus the past couple of weeks was on Jamison Evans’ pursuit of his 1,000th career point (he passed that mark last Friday against Burr and Burton), Tuesday night was about Lorman. He shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half and, coupled with his typical drives to the iron, had 10 points in the first period and 20 by the half.
Evans added 15 points for Rutland, which gave its benchmen a lot of minutes in the second half.
Dylan Young had 13 points and Connor McClure 12 for Lyndon, which suffered from playoff nerves and missed plenty of shots close to the iron. The Vikes bounced back nicely in the third period, winning it 15-8.
They never got close enough to put the outcome in question but one thing the Vikings did accomplish was to end Rutland’s run of seven playoff games where opponents scored fewer than 40 points. When McClure hit a layup with 3:02, the score was 63-40.
Rutland graduated four starters from each of the two teams that contributed to that impressive run. The players who remain would be happy enough with a third straight title: a pursuit that will resume Friday night.
