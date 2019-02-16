Jimmy Breslin penned a 1969 novel titled "The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight." It was also an apt description for the Rutland girls basketball team when it fell 40-29 to Brattleboro at Keefe Gym on Saturday.
The Raiders, in the throes of one of their best seasons in a number of years, had one of those days when nothing was going down the cylinder. Brattleboro's defense was very good, but even when the Raiders got open shots, they were missing the mark most of the time.
The Raiders came into the game with a 12-5 record and designs on contending for a top-four seed in the Division I playoffs. Rutland looked like that team early, forging a 5-2 lead with Leigha Charron getting four of the points on a hoop from the outside and another inside.
But things changed drastically. The Colonels forged an 18-8 lead by halftime and the Raiders were never in the game again except for early in the fourth quarter, when newly minted 1,000-point scorer Elise Magro knocked down a 3-point field goal to shave the lead to 25-19.
The Raiders never got closer and when Hailey Derosia drove the lane hard for a three-point play, it put the Colonels in front 34-19 midway through the fourth quarter. Game over.
It ended a five-game winning streak for the Raiders and halted a two-game losing streak for Brattleboro. The Colonels came into Keefe Gym on the heels of back-to-back losses to Mount Anthony, Rutland's opponent on Thursday.
Despite the Colonels' 9-9 record, they have beaten Rutland in both meetings this year, winning the first matchup in Brattleboro, 39-28.
"I think it is just that we don't have the consistency," Derosia said of her team's .500 record.
"I think we have the potential to be one of those miracle teams as a lower seed in the playoffs."
Natalie Hendricks led the Colonels with nine points. Derosia added eight and Alyssa Scherlin and Lauren McKenney six each.
Six Colonels scored between five and nine points, the type of balance Brattleboro coach Paul Freed wants to see.
"That's what we strive for," he said. "We are easy to defend when only two players are scoring.
"Our defense was excellent and we moved the ball well.
The Colonels also did a nice job of crashing the boards, getting second-chance points on numerous possessions.
"The kids played hard. We just did not shoot well," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
"Now, we have a tough game at Mount Anthony and we will see how that affects us."
Magro, honored before the game for becoming the first Rutland girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point mark earlier in the week at Burr and Burton, led the Raiders with nine points. Charron followed with eight and Rylee Burgess added five points and three blocked shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.