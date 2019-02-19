NORTH CLARENDON — There are two weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season and the Quality Points Ratings watch is on. Rutland just clawed its way into the top four statewide in Division I. Mill River entered the night at the top of Division II.
Both teams played like they wanted to stay right there.
Rutland got out to a 19-4 lead early and tried all night long to shake free of the Minutemen. The Raiders wound up with a 63-46 victory in a game that played at full speed all night long.
Several times the D-I champs looked ready to blow out the Minutemen but Mill River kept reeling them back in with 3-pointers and tough defense, throwing Rutland’s pace right back at the Raiders.
Rutland got the win it wanted and in a way that will help the Raiders come tournament time. Actually, both teams benefited.
“Everyone says (Mill River) is not big but they don’t have to be big,” Rutland coach Mike Wood said. “They play with a lot of heart, they defend, they rebound, they’ve got guys that can make shots. They’re good.”
Jamison Evans had 23 points and Jacob Lorman 17 for the Raiders, now 13-4 and in position to play up to two playoff games at home.
“We hung in there,” Minuteman coach Jack Rogers said. “I was happy. I wanted Rutland to have to play for four quarters and they played for four quarters. There were a couple times in the second half where it looked like it might get into the 20-point range but we came back.
“They’ve got two of the best players in the state (Evans and Lorman) and we made them work for their 40. They’re really good players.”
Tyler Shelvey had 10 points and Zach Ames, Aidan Botti and Will Grabowski eight apiece for the 11-6 Minutemen, who got eight 3-pointers with Grabowski, Botti and Cole Aines hitting two apiece. The 3-ball was often instrumental in getting Mill River back within single digits of the Raiders.
Rutland’s 15-0 run in the first period, with Ethan Notte, Evan Pockette and Lorman all contributing 3’s, proved the difference. Notte and Lorman also had fine nights distributing the ball.
But Mill River put its athleticism up against the Raiders’ star power and made it stick, like Rutland fiercely contesting inside shots throughout.
The Raiders put on a show in transition in the second period with three transition slams for a 28-16 lead but Shelvey broke the spell with a trey.
Rutland led 19-9 after a period, 31-20 at the half and 49-35 after three periods.
Grabowski opened the fourth with a trey. Rutland countered with a 6-0 run and Mill River came right back with an 8-2 spurt. Mill River was not going to win but the Minutemen played hard to the final buzzer, and Rutland responded.
“We’re approaching every game like it’s a playoff game right now,” said Wood. “We ran the offense well in the fourth quarter and if we do that we’re going to be tough to beat.”
“I just liked the way we competed,” said Rogers. “We don’t play at this pace ever in D-II.”
But if the Minutemen do in two weeks they could go a long way in their tournament.
Both teams play again on Friday, with Rutland hosting Brattleboro and Mill River hosting Woodstock.
