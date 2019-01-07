ST. JOHNSBURY — Jamison Evans had a game-high 25 points and Rutland had a strong defensive effort to post an impressive 65-53 victory over St. Johnsbury in Division I basketball Monday night.
The Raiders switched up roles on the Hilltoppers in avenging a 54-42 loss in Rutland and had one of their best victories of the season. They set the tone with an energetic defense, spread around the ball briskly and did not trail after mounting a 13-2 run in the opening period.
Rutland is 6-3 while St. Jay fell to 4-2.
The Hilltoppers’ Alex Carlisle had his team’s first seven points and finished with 24, but he was a non-factor in the middle periods. Logan Wendell had 15 points for St. Jay.
Evan Pockette had some timely buckets and added 13 for the Raiders, including a 3-pointer and a stickback to put Rutland ahead for good. Jacob Lorman added 11 before fouling out. But the most significant contribution on offense by Lorman might have been his interior passing to set up most of the buckets scored by forward Eric Coughlin, who had 10 points.
”Jacob did an outstanding job of putting guys in position to make shots,” said coach Mike Wood. “He had some beautiful passes to set guys up and when we do that we become much harder to guard.”
Rutland led 15-12 after a period, 28-18 at halftime and extended the lead to a game-high 45-25 in the third period.
St. Jay came no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Rutland’s defense helped cause four St. Jay turnovers in five Hilltoppers possessions in the first period and Evans converted three of them into seven points, including a breakaway slam in transition.
Rutland also got a nice contribution on defense from Ryan Moore, who played when Lorman had foul trouble.
Moore, Evans and Pockette all had big free throws down the stretch to keep the Hilltoppers in desperation mode.
The Raiders are off until next Tuesday when they host Fair Haven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 42, Twin Valley 23
Julia Lee had 10 points and Jillian Perry added nine in Mount St. Joseph’s 42-23 victory over Twin Valley in Marble Valley League basketball Monday night. The victory leveled MSJ’s record at 4-4.
”We’re improving,” said coach G.J. Garrow. “The defense seems to be getting a little bit better. The kids are starting to get it.”
Brooke Bishop had a strong defensive effort against the 2-5 Wildcats.
Sadie Boyd led the way for Twin Valley with six points.
MSJ has a good test coming up when Arlington comes to Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Thursday.
Springfield 36,
Leland & Gray 15
TOWNSHEND — Gabby Wardwell helped Springfield hold down the Leland & Gray offense and the Cosmos won their third straight game, 36-15 in an MVL inter-divisional matchup Monday night.
Division II Springfield is now 4-2 and the D-III Rebels are 2-5.
”Gabby had the best defensive game of her career. She had a big impact on anything interior they tried to do,” said coach Joe Costello.
Wardwell added 10 points, as did Hannah Crosby, while Ashley Chamberlin added seven. The Cosmos pulled away in a game where the Rebels tried to set a slow pace.
Wardwell also had a big night on the boards with 15 rebounds.
Hailey Perham had a nice night distributing the ball with seven assists.
Maris Linder led the 2-5 Rebels with six points.
The Cosmos will host Woodstock on Friday.
Proctor 54,
White River Valley 33
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Proctor Phantoms had one of their best nights this season on offense, sharing the ball and balancing their scoring during a 54-33 victory over White River Valley on Monday.
Lyndsey Elms had 15 points, Maeve Sheehe 11 and Maggie McKearin 10 points as the Phantoms improved to 5-2.
”We did a lot of good things tonight,” said coach Chris Hughes. “It was a nice, balanced team effort.”
Allie Almond, McKearin and Elms all did nice work distributing the ball as Division IV Proctor won its fourth straight.
Sarah Howe led D-III WRV with 11 points.
Proctor will visit Twin Valley on Wednesday night.
BOWLING
Windsor’s Gilbert leads
high school bowlers
The top 15 average pinfall leaders in high school bowling through Saturday, Jan. 5:
1, Rayce Gilbert, Windsor, 208.4
2, Logan Lumbra, Randolph, 208.3
3, Joseph Warner, Randolph, 202.2
4, Howard Stockwell, Randolph, 200.8
5, Jarid Wheeler, Randolph, 195.3
6, Nick Snide, Fair Haven, 190.9
7, Jacob Pickielnock, Fair Haven, 189.1
8, Kerry Crossman, Fair Haven, 183.8
9, Cean Lieberman, Hartford, 181.5
10, Jeremy Little, South Burlington, 179.9
11, Dylan Foster, Springfield, 179.6
12, Jacob Gelfenbein, South Burlington, 174.7
13, Aaron Murakimi, South Burlington, 174.4
14, Julius Dodson, Burlington, 166.3
15, Frazer Grayson, Windsor, 163.5
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton’s Gauthier
honored by NEHC
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Courtney Gauthier of the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team was named New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 6.
Gauthier was everywhere on the ice for the Spartans this weekend during the WSYB/Catamount Radio Invitational, factoring into every goal scored. She posted a goal and dished out three assists in two games.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Spartans’ Quenneville
player of week
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University women’s basketball junior Alexis Quenneville notched Little East Conference Player of the Week honors following a career day against Western Connecticut, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.
Quenneville had a standout performance on Saturday afternoon in an outing against LEC foe Western Connecticut, scoring a career-high 27 points while pulling in six rebounds in a 67-60 win for Castleton. She netted 9 of 18 shots from the floor, including a 6-for-10 mark from 3-point range. She was also part of a perimeter defense that saw the Colonials make just 5-of-34 three-point attempts in the outing, WestConn’s lowest long-range output of the season.
The junior guard ranks second on the team with 13.2 points per game on the season, and is shooting an impressive 42.1 percent from three-point land. She is the team’s third-leading rebounder, hauling in 4.2 boards per game in 30.4 minutes of action.
