Jamison Evans took a step over the midcourt stripe and let the ball fly as the halftime buzzer was about to sound.
Bang! Rutland High School's lead was pumped up to 33-28 and the Raiders went on to beat Essex 61-53 in the first round of the North-South Challenge at Keefe Gym Saturday.
"I thought it was a huge momentum burst because we were kind of struggling a little bit. We were ahead by just two points and it just kind of lifted some guys a little bit," said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Rutland opened its Division I title defense with its school record 41st straight win in a game that was pretty dicey in the first half.
The Raiders led 6-0 and it looked like smooth sailing, but a barrage of Essex treys helped the Hornets go up 16-12 at the end of a period and the dogfight for the lead lasted until Evans (18 points) ended the half in style. The Rutland lead was never fewer than five the rest of the way and was pumped to double figures several times.
There were plenty of highlights as the Raiders opened the season less four of last year's starters.
Guard Jacob Lorman was a fireball throughout despite picking up his third foul just 6:15 into play. One of Rutland's best scoring options, he sat only a couple of minutes all night and finished with just the three fouls, plus 15 points, some break-neck defense and some of the evening's most impressive interior passes.
Benchman Malik Hendrickson was the man often cutting to the basket to find himself at the other end of passes from several teammates, scoring 10 points.
Noah White, the first guard off the bench, ran hard from end to end all night, playing a passionate role in the defense that significantly slowed the Essex attack. Forward Eric Coughlin had five early points and established himself as a solid inside option and sophomore Evan Pockette debuted with some play that showed why he has earned the point spot.
Robbie Meslin had 13 points, Stephen Astor 11 and Parker Whitney led the Hornets with 12, 11 and 10 points but most of those came on 3-point shooting.
Rutland outscored Essex in the paint, 38-14.
"They made five 3s in the first half; we just stayed too long and gave guys too many looks," said Wood. "And rebounding. We need to do a better job as a team because Essex is a good-sized team and Mount Mansfield comes in Tuesday and they are huge."
Whitney's layup at the dawn of the second period gave the Hornets their biggest lead at 18-14 but Rutland closed the half with a 7-0 burst and won the third period 17-10 for a 50-38 lead.
Evans, Ethan Notte, Pockette and White had the Raiders' five steals in a period that saw the Hornets commit nine of their 18 turnovers.
In the meantime the Raiders kept pounding away at the inside with quick passes or drives to the hoop.
"It was different," Wood said of the victory with a smile. "We've just got a lot of work to do. We'll get better. It wasn't pretty at times but our upside is huge."
Rutland returns to action Tuesday to host Mount Mansfield in a rematch of the state title game won by the Raiders at Patrick Gym, 45-39.
In the day's first boys game, Spaulding pulled away in the final minutes to top Mount Anthony 58-48.
The North-South resumes next Saturday with Rutland facing Spaulding and Essex playing Mount Anthony.
