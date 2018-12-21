Rutland High School started Friday night’s victory the way the Raiders finished Monday night’s loss at Rice — with a ton of energy — and powered past South Burlington 82-58 at Keefe Gym.
“It feels good starting something new,” said forward Eric Coughlin of the bounce-back win.
“We lost our game to Rice and our (43-game) winning streak and over the last couple of practices we focused on having a big comeback from that.”
The Raiders’ rally from a 15-point deficit fell short at Rice but they responded against the Wolves by taking control early and going wire-to-wire for the win. They played attacking defense and live wire guard Jacob Lorman kept the Raiders offense going by attacking the rim or stepping back for 3-pointers. South Burlington just had no answer for him. The Wolves were only able to make the final score as close as it was with nine 3-pointers.
Lorman had a huge game with 26 points, followed by Jamison Evans with 18, Coughlin with 14 and Evan Pockette with 13.
Rutland led 24-13 after a period and 47-30 at the half, with Lorman getting 18 points in the first 16 minutes.
“We knew they were a good shooting team so we wanted to stop that,” said the 6-foot-6 Coughlin, who blocked three shots. “I don’t know if we did a good job of that tonight but defense is a staple of our team.
“We talked about getting more rebounds as a team, working together, hustle and stuff like that ... and having a lot of energy from the beginning.”
Evan Parker led the 2-1 Wolves with 21 points and Brendan Bridge, a savvy guard, kept them on the move with his 12 points some very slick passing.
The Wolves played without injured star Hakeem Fuad but ought to be in the mix of Chittenden County teams playing knockoff this season. But they were clearly outgunned Friday.
“I just think we needed to play hard. We got off to a really good start,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood. “I thought we gave up a lot of points but they shot the ball very well and made some tough shots too.”
Rutland was on the verge of blowing out the Wolves in the second period with a 44-18 lead but the visitors had four treys in the final moments to close the half trailing 47-30. Then Coughlin had a six-point third period which ended with the Raiders in charge 69-47.
The Raiders expanded their rotation a little further with Finn McGuiness the latest player to come off the bench while an outcome was still in question.
“He brings an unbelievable work ethic to practice every day and that has to be rewarded,” Wood said.
Rutland is 4-1 and continues its swing through its northern Division I schedule when projected title contender St. Johnsbury (1-1 heading into Friday’s play) comes to town the Thursday after Christmas.
“Any time you win going into the holiday it’s great,” said Wood.
NOTES: The Raiders are taking advantage of alumni being home for vacation, with some of last year’s stars, including Jared Nelson and Noah Tyson, working with the team in practice. ... Wood was asked who Tyson, a relentless defensive player, was assigned to guard. “Jamison ... all day,” he said. ... After Thursday’s game with St. Jay, the Raiders will travel to CVU next Saturday.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
