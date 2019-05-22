BENNINGTON — Rutland scattered hits all over Mount Anthony's Spinelli Field on Wednesday. The Raiders had 21 base hits in rolling to a 14-5 victory over the Patriots, with Zach Bates leading the hit parade by going 5 for 6 in the Marble Valley League game.
Willie Goulette added three hits with a double and Ben Simpson had three hits and three RBIs.
Justin Aker earned the win with three hitless innings in relief of Simpson.
"We probably had six infield hits. It's like I tell them, 'just put the ball in play,'" Rutland coach Matt Bloomer said.
The 6-6 Raiders host Colchester on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the first of their three remaining games.
Bloomer feels if they can win out, they have a good chance of securing a home playoff game.
Aker was tough in the clutch. He entered the game with runners on second and third and no outs with the score 10-5 and he shut the door.
GM 17, Proctor 2
CHESTER — Green Mountain erupted for 17 runs and rolled over Proctor 17-2 in a MVL baseball game between divisional contenders.
Dylan McCarthy pitched four innings to get the win, striking out seven and allowing an earned run. He smacked a two-run homer to help his own cause.
Ty Merrill had a two-run double. Keegan Ewald was 2 for 3 and Reid Hryckiewicz was 2 for 2 on GM's senior day.
"The kids defeated themselves before the game, they weren't mentally prepared," said Proctor coach Jeff Patch. "And Dylan McCarthy is a good player."
GM, a Division III contender, is 12-1. The D-IV Phantoms are 6-5.
Proctor’s Jacob May took the loss and Kyle Laughlin had two hits for the Phantoms.
Windsor 21, Mill River 6
WINDSOR — Windsor got off to a fast start with a five-run first inning to stop Mill River 21-6 in five innings in MVL baseball.
Mill River is now 1-13.
Windsor is 5-9.
White River Valley 16, Poultney 1
POULTNEY — Jake Hewitt picked up the win and Zeb Perault had three hits and three RBIs as White River Valley continued its unbeaten season with a 16-1 win over Poultney on Wednesday.
Thomas Dunbar pitched better than the score indicates in his rare mound effort.
Cam Wescott and Ryan Alt had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils.
Poultney, 5-10, closes the regular season at Mount St. Joseph on Thursday. A win could find the Blue Devils with a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
White River Valley is 13-0.
SOFTBALL
Mount Anthony 8, Rutland 2
BENNINGTON — Emilie O'Brien picked up the win and Cat Worthington went 4 for 4 as Mount Anthony topped Rutland 8-2 in MVL softball action Wednesday.
Skyler Bird took the loss for the Raiders, who are now 7-5.
Samara Rideout and Sam Bates each had a pair of hits for Rutland.
The Raiders host Colchester on Thursday.
Fair Haven 18, Vergennes 2
(6 Innings)
VERGENNES — Kerigan Disorda and Ali McIntyre each had three hits and winning pitcher Zoey Cole added two hits and three RBIs to lead Fair Haven to an 18-2 softball victory over Vergennes.
Allie Lanthier had a base hit but "hit the ball hard" all day, according to Fair Haven coach Bill Jones.
Cole only had three strikeouts but when the Commodores put the ball in play, Fair Haven fielded it.
"We finally executed," Jones said.
The Slaters will not make up their game against Mill River, so they finish the regular season at 9-6.
The Commodores finish at 2-14.
Poultney 7, White River Valley 4
POULTNEY — Kylie Davis picked up the complete-game win as Poultney stunned White River Valley 7-4 Thursday.
Fiona Davenport took the loss for White River Valley — that team's second of the season (12-2).
"We had a number of errors," said Blue Devil coach Tony Lamberton. "The girls just shook them off."
Elizabeth Woodbury and Pam Putnam each had two hits to lead the Poultney offense.
Poultney will be looking to pass Blue Mountain in the Division IV rankings as the Blue Devils close out the regular season Thursday against Twin Valley. They were ranked fifth coming into Wednesday's action.
West Rutland 17, Twin Valley 0
WILMINGTON — Elizabeth Bailey pitched a no-hitter and smacked two triples as West Rutland rolled over Twin Valley 17-0.
The Golden Horde improve to 13-1.
Twin Valley is 1-13.
Bailey struck out 10, walked two and hit a batter.
"After two innings, I thought she is in an awfully good rhythm," said Westside coach Laurie Serrani. "You could just see that she was on today."
Kiera Pipeling had a triple and a pair of singles, Becky Sanderson hit a triple and Bailey Sevigny and Rebecca DeKalb had two hits each for Westside.
Bailey will not be with the team Thursday when the Horde hosts rival Proctor, so Kiana Grabowski will take the hill for the Horde.
Otter Valley 6, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Riley Keith, Bella Falco and Mia Politano started the game with three straight hits for Otter Valley. The Otters scored three times and Morgan LaPorte twirled a two-hitter in a 6-0 victory for the Otters in MVL softball Wednesday.
OV is 10-4, just like the Cosmos.
"We're just so proud of them," said OV co-coach Toni Poalino. "They're just so coachable and they want to learn more."
"Everything we do in practice is being put into practice," said co-coach Kelly Trayah.
"Otter Valley played really good defense," said Springfield coach Andy Bladyka.
The Otters, who had the benefit of only one LaPorte strikeout, did not commit an error.
One outstanding play was turned in by second baseman Falco, who chased down a popup in foul ground to end the game.
Julianna Albero-Levings shouldered the loss for the Cosmos, who will learn the fate of star pitcher Hannah Crosby shortly. Crosby, who injured her knee, will have an MRI on Friday.
Bladyka was grateful for input from former Otters coach Pattie Candon.
"Pattie spent some time with Hannah. That was really good of her," he said. "Pattie has a knee that has gone through everything that a knee can go through."
Reilly Keith had three hits to lead the Otters attack and Mia Politano added a pair of singles.
The Otters will visit Leland & Gray on Friday and will host Springfield on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Haley Streeter had a triple for the Cosmos.
Windsor 17, Mill River 7
WINDSOR — Windsor topped Mill River in Marble Valley League softball action Wednesday, 17-7.
The Yellow Jackets are now 5-9. Mill River is 6-6.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, Burr and Burton 2
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys tennis team closed out the regular season with a 5-2 win over Burr and Burton on Wednesday and won the MVL championship.
In singles, Rutland won Nos. 1, 3, 5, with Andres Aguilar defeating Chaplin Erye 6-1, 6-2, Charlie Hubbell over Will Simmers 6-4, 6-0, and Brady Kenosh topping Eric Lin 6-0, 6-2.
The Bulldogs won the second and fourth matches with Jack Fiocco edging Jensen Kelley 4-6, 6-1, 10-8, and Aljendro Shapiro stopping Augie Louras 6-4, 2-6, 10-3.
Rutland won both doubles with Braydon Moore and Ollie Hamilton edging Juan Calvo and Yibao Mei 5-7, 6-0, 10-6, and Zach Nelson and Finn McGuiness defeating Peter Strife and Sean Moran 6-1, 6-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hartford 18, Otter Valley 4
BRANDON — Hartford stopped Otter Valley 18-4 in boys lacrosse play Wednesday but the Otters still finished with their school's first winning season.
Hayden Gallo scored three of the Otters' goals and Ethan Sulik-Doty had another along with an assist. Alec Stevens made 12 saves for Otter Valley.
The Otters, 7-4, end the regular season at Hartford, 9-4, on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.