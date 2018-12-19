Rookie goalie Kristen Pariseau got her first varsity start on Wednesday and had a shutout in Rutland High School's 8-0 thrashing of Brattleboro in an inter-divisional hockey game at Spartan Arena.
Her teammates did a good job keeping the pressure off the freshman by outshooting the Colonels 36-9 but Pariseau gutted out some tough moments on her way to making nine saves.
"She played fantastic. I was very impressed with her but she's been impressive in the preseason," said coach Dirk Steupert. "We wanted to get her in there and see what she has and she has not disappointed us. She works hard and always has a smile on her face.
"Some kids get nervous and Saturday was our first game and we've got a room full of freshmen and they looked a little shocked because this is a different speed and the teams are stronger. The kids have got to get used to that."
Pariseau was tested right off the bat with a save off a Raiders giveaway but that was rare occurrence on Wednesday. She was at her best in the second period with a couple of tough saves, including one where she stoned Juniper DiMatteo-LePape in a nose-to-nose encounter.
The Raiders, with 11 freshmen and sophomores, are off to a 2-0 start and have their first big test on Saturday at Division I contemporary Burlington/Colchester. Burlington/Colchester is 2-0 with wins over Woodstock and Middlebury.
Two of Rutland's underclassmen — freshman Alyssa Kennedy and sophomore Alexis Patterson — had two goals each on Wednesday and freshman Molly Abatiell had one. Seniors Brianna Beauchamp and Maggie Schillinger were on in the hit parade with two and one, respectively.
The 0-3 Colonels (D-III) slipped behind 3-0 in the first period, then the Raiders peppered junior keeper Eliya Petrie with four goals in a span of 2:42 in the second on the way to an 8-0 lead.
Patterson scored first in the opening period with a wrist shot inside the far post after Beauchamp found her with a pass from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. Patterson scored again in the first off a rebound of an Abatiell shot and Beauchamp then scored on a wrister from the right circle.
Rutland made it 4-0 on a power play from in front of the Brattleboro net, with Patterson winning a faceoff and Beauchamp scoring through a screen.
Kennedy scored twice and Abatiell and Schillinger had goals in the Raiders' second-period flurry, which, ironically, came after Petrie had stopped several shots in quick succession.
In all, eight Raiders put their names on the score sheet.
"They've been playing great," said Rutland assistant coach Katherine Pate of the offense, which has 19 goals in two games. "They're moving the puck and getting open. We've got things to work on but it's only the second game of the season."
