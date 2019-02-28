The Rutland High School boys will open the Vermont hockey tournament at home while the Raiders girls will be on the road, according to Vermont Principals’ Association tournament pairings released Thursday.
The Rutland boys are 6-12-2, and with the help of two wins to close the regular season, the No. 8 Raiders earned home ice against No. 9 Spaulding (5-12-2) for Friday’s Division I playdown game at Spartan Arena (5 p.m.).
The teams split two games this year, Rutland winning 3-2 in Barre and Spaulding winning 3-1 in Rutland. Rutland is riding some late-season momentum with three wins in its last four games.
The winner will play at top-seeded Essex in the quarterfinals.
The Raiders girls are 11-8-1 and the sixth seed in D-I, and could also be preparing to make some noise. They will play Burlington/Colchester (8-12) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Leddy Park at 4:20 p.m.
The Raiders beat Burlington/Colchester twice this year, 4-2 and 2-1.
Rutland is coming off a 2-1 loss to top-seeded BFA-St. Albans in its regular-season finale Wednesday, a game that saw the Bobwhites score two third-period power-play goals to avoid an upset.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 60, Hartford 44
FAIR HAVEN — A 19-7 run to begin the second period put the Slaters in command and Fair Haven went on to beat Hartford 60-44 in both teams’ regular season-ending game Thursday.
Fair Haven finished 11-9 and fell short of a home-court berth in the Division II playoffs while the 3-17 Hurricanes might miss the tournament altogether. The Vermont Principals’ Association will release its pairings Monday.
Andrew Ferrara had 12 points to lead a balanced effort by the Slaters, who had leads of 35-23 at halftime and 52-35 through three periods. Eight of nine Slaters scored with Joey Gannon adding 10.
Shea Bean, of Hartford, led all scorers with 21 points.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans sweep
opening twinbill
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton softball team opened its 2019 campaign with a pair of eight-run rule victories (9-0, 16-0) over Lehman College on Thursday.
Kylie Wright tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout in game one and Machaila Arjavich pitched four scoreless innings on two hits in game two.
As a team, the Spartans went 21-for-50 (.420) with six extra-base hits. Miranda Fish finished 4-for-6 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a stolen base. MaKenna Thorne went 3-for-3 in game two with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while Devin Millerick led all players with five runs scored and four stolen bases on the afternoon.
Seven Spartan freshmen registered their first career hits, including multi-hit days from Olivia Bowen, Fish, Katelynn LaPan and Thorne.
Castleton will take on 17th-ranked Coe on Friday at 6 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Feb. 28, 2019
GIRLS RESULTS
DIVISION I TEAM SCORES
1. Mt. Mansfield 43 2. CVU 57 3. Mt. Anthony 96 4. Burlington 121 5. Brattleboro 123 6. Colchester 153 7. BFA-St. Albans 200 8. Essex 275 9. St. Johnsbury 306
DIVISION II TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 37 2. Harwood 82 3. Middlebury 91 4. Burr and Burton 119 5. Peoples 121 6. Lamoille 174 7. BFA-Fairfax 226
DIVISION I INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Rose Clayton MMU 15:25 2. Quin Massey-Bierman BHS 15:27 3. Sarah Gallager BUHS 16:08 4. Natalie Kelley MAU 16:12 5. Hattie Barker MMU 16:20 6. Emma Strack CVU 16:28 7. Finnega Mittelstadt CVU 16:44 8. Geneva Cote CVU 16:52 9. Lydia Hodgman BFA 16:56 10. Myla Jacobs CHS 17:02.1
DIVISION II INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Ava Thurston HU 14:37 2. Maggie McGee LUHS 16:21 3. May Lamb U-32 16:22 4. Addy Harris Mt. Abe 16:51 5. Malia Hodges MUHS 16:59 6. Jesse Colnes U-32 17:06 7. Shams Ferver U-32 17:22 8. Linden Osborne PA 17:35 9. Sofie Carlson PA 17:38 10. Mackenzie Greenberg 17:47
DIVISION I RELAY
1. Mt. Mansfield 27:52 2. CVU 28:15 3. Mt. Anthony 29:30 4. Burlington 29:43 5. Brattleboro 30:11 6. Colchester 30:50 7. BFA-St. Albans 32:39 8. Essex 35:27 9. St. Johnsbury 36:04
DIVISION II RELAY
1. U-32 28:47 2. Harwood 30:26 3. Middlebury 31:03 4. Peoples 31:23 5. Burr and Burton 31:23 6. Lamoille 33:28 7. BFA-Fairfax 35:28
BOYS RESULTS
DIVISION I TEAM SCORES
1. Mt. Anthony 42 2. Brattleboro 52 3. BFA-St. Albans 93 4. CVU 116 5. Mt. Mansfield 132 6. Colchester 142 7. Essex 229 8. Rutland 236 9. Burlington 245 10 South Burlington 364
DIVISION II TEAM SCORES
1. U-32 24 2. Middlebury 55 3. Lamoille 99 4. Burr and Burton 139 5. BFA-Fairfax 159 6. Lyndon 163 7. Harwood 175
DIVISION I INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Jack Young NCU 13:35 2. Brock Hodgeman BFA 13:45 3. Noah Payne MAU 13:59 4. Jack Drew MAU 14:08 5. Henry Turber BUHS 14:13 6. Charles Martell Essex 14:22 7. Evan Koch BUHS 14:25 8. Jared Leonard CVU 14:47 9. Garrett Joly MAU 15:20 10. Luc Smith-Miodownik MMU 15:27
DIVISION II INDIVIDUAL TOP 10
1. Jed Kurts U-32 13:27 2. Greyson Davis U-32 13:43 3. Elvis McIntosh MUHS 13:50 4. Jack Christner MUHS 13:52 5. Hans Krokenberger U-32 14:02 6. Waylon Kurts U-32 14:07 7. Trevor Patterson U-32 14:30 8. Sam Clark U-32 14:34 9. Tzevi Scwartz U-32 14:36 10. Logan Sands BBA 14:58
DIVISION I BOYS RELAY
1. Mt. Anthony 24:30 2. Burlington 24:32 3. BFA-St.Albans 25:28 4. Mt. Mansfield 25:47 5. Colchester 26:02 6. CVU 26:28 7. Essex 27:40 8. Burlington 28:03 9. Rutland 28:11 10. St. Johnsbury 30:23 11. South Burlington 31:46
DIVISION II BOYS RELAY
