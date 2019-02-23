Rutland High School celebrated senior night with a 3-2 victory over fast-closing CVU Saturday night at Spartan Arena.
Ethan Coarse, Dillon Moore and Ben Simpson all scored for the Raiders as they improved to 5-12-2 ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale against visiting Rice.
Noah Crossman had a pair of assists, including a helper on Coarse's goal in the first period. Moore also assisted.
Moore scored from Crossman and Simpson scored from Joe Gides and Eren Cetin as Rutland built its lead to 3-0 before Jake Schaefer broke through unassisted for the RedHawks on a second-period power play.
The two-goal lead held up until only 3:39 remained. Charlie Averill cut it to 3-2 with an assist from Nick Lyman and the 5-11-2 Redhawks pressured for the equalizer to the end.
Raiders goalie Shailer Evans had 21 saves while Logan Cody stopped 18 in the CVU nets.
WRESTLING
Peters repeats
ESSEX — Rutland High School senior Dakota Peters repeated as a state wrestling champion in the 160-pound division, defeating Adam Frost 11-5 Saturday night.
CHEERLEADING
Rutland, Mill River repeat
VERGENNES — Rutland High School won its fifth straight Division I cheerleading championship Saturday at Vergennes High School.
Mill River also repeated, with the Division II Minutemen winning for the second straight year.
Fair Haven finished third in D-II.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Host Windsor romped over MSJ 68-27 on Saturday as the Yellow Jackets wrapped up their Division III regular season at 16-4. Division IV MSJ fell to 14-6.
In other Marble Valley League girls play, D-III Green Mountain finished 15-5 with a 46-40 victory at Bellows Falls, which will enter the D-II tournament with a 15-5 record.
Fair Haven 39, MR 25
NORTH CLARENDON — Courtney Brewster had 14 points and Ryleigh Coloutti 12 to help Fair Haven past Mill River 39-25.
Emerson Pomeroy led the 2-18 Minutemen with 10 points.
It was a precious victory for the Slaters because it assured them of a top-four seed and the two home playoffs games that goes with that distinction.
There was the possibility they could have slipped to No. 5 with the loss.
The Slaters enter the Division II playoffs with a 15-5 record.
"I was very proud of the way we played today," Mill River coach Ken Webb said.
