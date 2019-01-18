Even with star Jamison Evans on the bench with a banged-up knee, Rutland High School was able to build up a 15-point lead over Mount St. Joseph.
The Rutland boys ended up having to overturn a one-point deficit in the closing minutes to walk out of Martin McDonough Gymnasium with a 56-51 victory over the Mounties before an emotional packed house Friday night.
With the game spiraling out of reach, MSJ put on a big charge with a press defense that caused the Raiders fits in the second half. That and a huge scoring spurt by Leo Carranza launched the Mounties back into the fray and they were in it until the Raiders stonewalled their final two offensive possessions, putting away the game at the foul line.
“I’m super proud of my guys,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. “Win or lose we wanted to keep it in single digits. Especially with the week we’ve had with sicknesses and flu. I couldn’t ask for any more.
“Jamison going down for them helped us a little bit but I wish him the best as well.”
Rutland, 8-3, is surging with an intense defense that did its job again Friday, particularly down the stretch when MSJ’s last two possessions ended with a missed shot inside under heavy pressure and a frantic 3-pointer that was well off the mark with MSJ down by three.
But with Logan Montilla garnering four steals in the fourth period, MSJ was able to complete a comeback from a 37-22 deficit, taking a 51-50 lead on Andre Prunty’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left that launched the MSJ cheering contingent into a frenzy.
MSJ had pulled even earlier but Rutland’s Ethan Notte hit a clutch 3 to get the Raiders going again.
Notte had 10 points. Rutland’s Jacob Lorman led the field with 20, Eric Coughlin had 10 and Evan Pockette nine.
“I thought we did a nice job defensively. We knew they were going to make a run and hopefully we’d be able to withstand it,” Raiders coach Mike Wood said. “When we went down by one and we talked about playing with composure. We talk about it all the time. And then they got a stop when they needed it. It’s good walking out of here with a win.”
Montilla had 17 points, Carranza 11 and Logan Starling 10 for MSJ, 6-3.
Montilla hit his first three 3s but struggled the rest of the night. Raiders benchman Noah White was one of the Raiders who wound up giving him the most trouble on defense.
MSJ shot only 7 of 26 from 3-point range. Evans (five points) came off the floor after making his first 3-ball attempt but the Raiders were a mere 4 of 16 from long range.
Evans limped to the bench and kept an ice bag on his right knee much of the night. Wood said the injury was thought to be a sprain. The Raiders do not play again until next Friday’s home game against Middlebury.
What kept the Raiders going was taking the ball hard to the rim, where they had a 10-2 advantage by halftime in inside scoring. This strategy created a lot of free throw chances; the Raiders outscored MSJ from the line 22-2.
Rutland closed the first half with a 28-17 lead as Lorman scored an impossible basket, spinning with his back to the rim as he threw up a blind shot that kissed high off the backboard and fell in.
MSJ made up for its lack of inside scoring in the second half on the steady hands and positioning of Carranza, who had eight points on stickbacks in the third period. Three straight possessions ended with Carranza cleaning up MSJ misses, cutting the lead to 41-35 and building momentum that could be felt throughout Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
The game had a frantic pace from start to finish and was littered with turnovers, MSJ mounting up 23 and Rutland 27, including 15 in the second half.
“I did not think our press would have been as effective,” said Charbonneau, laughing. “If I did I probably would have went with it in the first half. But either way they battled and I could not be more proud of these guys.”
