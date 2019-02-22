The most impressive statistic in Rutland High School’s two-year reign as boys Division I state champion is arguably its lockdown defense in the playoffs.
The Raiders reminded Brattleboro of that storied run with a strong third period during a 68-53 victory Friday night at Keefe Gym.
In a period that began with the Raiders leading 33-30, they held the Colonels without a field goal for 6:23, built a 48-38 lead through three and took the first step in protecting their No. 4 statewide ranking.
While Jamison Evans lit up the night with 29 points, Jacob Lorman had a pair of blocked shots and Ethan Notte a pair of steals in the pivotal third period. Eric Coughlin put some air beneath the Raiders’ offense with an old-fashioned three-point play that touched off a 10-0 run that ultimately set up Rutland for victory No. 14 against four losses.
The victory avenged a 37-34 loss in Brattleboro, when Evans was on the bench nursing a knee injury. But Evans demonstrated Friday how different and dangerous a team the Raiders are with him connecting on 3s; he was 5 for 8 beyond the arc in the first half and 7 for 15 for the night.
The victory was a harsh blow for the 10-8 Colonels, who entered the night chasing CVU for the eighth spot and at least one home tournament game. The regular season ends next week.
Lorman added 14 points and Evan Pockette and Coughlin, who protected Rutland’s lead by splitting the Raiders’ first eight points of the fourth period, had nine and seven points, respectively.
Adam Newton had 16 points and Tyler Millerick, Gabe Packard and Hunter Beebe 10 points apiece for the Colonels.
Evans, who missed three games with a knee injury, has closed to within 29 points of reaching the 1,000-point mark. The Raiders play at Mount Anthony on Tuesday, host Burr and Burton next Friday and will play at least one tournament game.
If the Raiders can hold the fourth seed or overtake Middlebury for No. 3, they could have two home playoff dates.
But back to the defense. In winning the last two D-I titles, the Raiders assembled a run of seven straight playoff games where their opponents scored 39 or fewer points. And after a half where the Raiders simply traded blows with the Colonels, that defense kicked in.
Coughlin got it going with a heady play; after Beebe rebounded a Raiders miss, Coughlin stole the ball from the Colonels forward and played it in, then hit a free throw after Beebe fouled him.
A blocked shot by Lorman and a steal by Notte preceded Rutland’s next score, a trey by Evans. Lorman gave Rutland its third straight three-point play on a drive and a free throw. After the Colonels finally hit a field goal, Evans responded with a trey.
The Colonels had six of their 19 turnovers in the third period.
Rutland turned over the ball 13 times, with only four in the second half.
Rutland went on to outscore Brattleboro 35-23 in the second half.
The Raiders will be going for a pair of season’s sweeps next week; they defeated Mount Anthony 71-40 at Keefe and won at Burr and Burton 66-44.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.