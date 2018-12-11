Rutland High School is two games into the new boys basketball season and the diapers are off.
The Raiders showed great poise down the stretch in fending off a dangerous Mount Mansfield team and took a 67-60 victory Tuesday night at Keefe Gym.
Rutland sped to a 37-23 halftime lead against the bigger, physical Cougars, the team they beat in last year’s state finals, then spent the second half answering challenges. A 19-for-21 free throw shooting performance was a huge help but so was the fact that the Raiders, while facing furious pressure in the front court on every possession, seemed to respond with big buckets and passes to the open man by everyone on the floor. The Cougars cut the lead to six points several times and five in the closing minutes but the Raiders were a dog with a bone.
Not a bad acid test for a team with just one starter and several tested players returning.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit. Obviously we got off to a great start which gave us confidence and we played through foul trouble,” said coach Mike Wood. “I thought we did a really nice job weathering the storm and showing composure down the stretch because they kept coming.”
All five Rutland starters were in double figures: Ethan Notte with 10, Evan Pockette with 11, Eric Coughlin with 14 and Jamison Evans and Jacob Lorman with 15 apiece.
Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson had 17 points, Mark Howland 13 and Asa Carlson 12 for MMU.
“This is what we talked about yesterday,” Wood said. “They’re going to punch us in the face and hopefully we’re going to punch back and they’re going to punch us again. How do we weather those storms? I was really concerned but I thought we just made enough plays.”
Evans, Pockette (with three treys) and Lorman had nine points apiece in the first half, when the Cougars exerted dominance on the boards but struggled to finish. They out-rebounded Rutland 15-11 for the half (with an impressive nine offensive boards) but were 5 for 12 from the foul line while the Raiders went 11 for 12.
The second half was almost entirely a game of runs.
MMU came out with a 6-0 surge led by a bucket and trey by Becket Hill, then Evans hit a 27-foot 3-pointer and Coughlin had back-to-back layups, one on a dazzling behind-the-back Lorman pass and another on a Lorman long-range dart from a step or two inside the time line.
Leombruno-Nicholson had six straight points to lift MMU to within 44-38, then an Evans steal and breakaway slam dunk launched an 8-2 run that ended with a driving score by Lorman. When Coughlin, who eventually fouled out, had back-to-back scores to start the fourth, it looked like the runaway was on at 56-40, but MMU was as relentless as the Raiders were stubborn.
“This was a big one. It’s what we play for,” said Lorman.
Their work ethic guided the Raiders down the stretch as they put away the game from the line; they made 7 of 8 attempts in the closing minutes, including four straight by Notte.
“We practice free throws every day, four times,” said Evans, who hit 6 of 7 for the evening. “We have to do it when we’re tired.”
It paid off, and now the Raiders are 2-0 and their streak is at 42.
NOTES: The game was the season opener for MMU ... The game was scouted by Rice coach Paul Pecor and Essex coach Jesse Coutrayer. ... MMU has a female head coach, Lori McBride, who directed the Cougars to a tough overtime win over Chris Wood’s Raiders after Rutland had erased a sizeable first-half deficit ... Brayden Sabotka, the 5-year-old son of Rutland assistant coach T.J. Sabotka and wife Traci (Terenzini) Sabotka, treated the home crowd for the second straight game with a little breakdance-type routine in the middle of the Raider huddle after the starting introductions. At its conclusion, the Raiders hoisted him above the huddle to the delight of the crowd. ... The Raiders will host Spaulding at 5 p.m. Saturday in the second night of the North-South Challenge.
bob.fredette @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.