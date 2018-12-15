There is a youth movement afoot on the Rutland girls hockey team and did it ever get off to a good start.
The Raiders have eight freshmen on the squad and that group accounted for nine points in Rutland’s 11-0 season-opening win over Hartford on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
“It was good for the young kids,” Rutland coach Dirk Steupert said. “They all played before. When they came to practice, they were all skaters, all hockey players so they just had to get used to what we wanted them to do.
“We’ve still got a lot to learn, which is OK.”
First-year player Alyssa Kennedy scored two goals and added a pair of assists, while classmates Isabel Crossman (one goal, one assist), Molly Abatiell (goal), Tessa McLaughlin (goal) and Sydney Wood (assist) all found their way onto the scoresheet.
It was not all about the youngsters, though. Senior captain Brianna Beauchamp had three goals and an assist, while sophomore Alexis Patterson chipped in a goal and two assists.
The Raiders got on the board at 3:42 of the first when Patterson won a battle against two defenders in the right corner, skated to the bottom of the circle and found Kennedy on the left post.
Beauchamp netted her first at 9:19 from Kennedy and Patterson, and after a flurry in front during which Zoey Pfeiffer made two saves, Patterson poked in a rebound.
Crossman scored just 1:06 into the second period from Beauchamp to ignite a six-goal outburst. Abatiell scored at 4:07 on a pretty pass from Wood and then Kennedy got her second while shorthanded at 7:05.
Sophomore defenseman Ella Lowkes got on the board just 50 seconds later to make it 7-0 and then Beauchamp scored on the power play at 9:59.
Junior Taylor Surething fired a shot from the right boards that McLaughlin tipped in at 11:37 for the final score of the middle stanza, and then Surething scored her first varsity goal 6:31 into the final period. Beauchamp rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal with 30 seconds remaining.
It’s not often you speak of how well a netminder plays when they surrender 11 goals but Pfeiffer made some quality stops, turning away 46 shots.
“The goalie made the first two saves every time, which is key,” Steupert said.
Senior Amy Howard got the start in the Rutland net and made 10 saves.
“It’s good to get the jitters out of the way,” Steupert said. “I want a lot more puck movement. They saw some success with puck movement instead of trying to do it themselves.”
The Raiders are back on the ice Wednesday when they host Brattleboro.
