The point standings on the American-Canadian Tour had some new names near the top at this time last year, but — hoooo boy! — it’s even more varied this time around.
Rich Dubeau is the point leader after the first three stops on the 10-race ACT circuit. Dubeau, who has yet to win in his four-year ACT career but has finished third five times, is from Plainfield, New Hampshire, and has won track championships at Claremont Motorsports Park and the defunct Canaan Fair Speedway. Two of his podium runs have come this year, at the non-points Richmond event in March and at White Mountain two weeks ago, and he is the number-one ACT driver on the verge of a major breakthrough. Remember that he also nearly won at Thompson last fall before being dumped late in the race.
Jimmy Hebert’s and Scott Payea’s rankings in second and third place, respectively, come as little surprise, but Stephen Donahue is a shocker in fourth place. Chip Grenier sitting in fifth isn’t too hard a sell, but Québec youngster Mathieu Kingsbury running in sixth is an even bigger surprise than Donahue.
Then there’s Dylan Payea, rookie Ryan Kuhn, Chris Pelkey and Jonathan Bouvrette rounding out the top 10, followed by Quinny Welch, 77-year-old Claude Leclerc, rookie Joel Hodgdon, Oxford winner Bryan Kruczek and Peyton Lanphear.
If you had anything close to that in the office pool, may you enjoy your newfound wealth until the end of time.
Of those 15 drivers, only five have won races at a touring level (Hebert, Scott Payea, Bouvrette, Leclerc and Kruczek), and finishing the year in their current positions would be a career highlight for almost all 15 drivers. Times sure are different for ACT than they were when it was the same predictable, recycled top 10 every year.
***
Memorial Day weekend is always a big one for motorsports, with the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 and the Monaco Grand Prix for Formula 1 highlighting the national and global calendar.
It’s a big deal locally, too, with all three Vermont tracks holding big shows this weekend. The Sprint Cars of New England tour visits both Bear Ridge Speedway (Saturday night) and Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Sunday night), and Thunder Road welcomes the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models on Sunday afternoon for a 150-lapper.
Thunder Road also has its own Late Model division competing in the 56th annual Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic 100, and Devil’s Bowl hosts the first race on the King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series schedule.
Big shows in New Hampshire include a 100-lap Late Model race at White Mountain Motorsports Park, the Granite State Pro Stock Series at Monadnock Speedway and the Tri-Track Open Modified Series at Claremont, while New York has the Patriot Sprint Tour at Fonda and the Super DIRTcar Series at Weedsport.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Canaan, N.H.’s Matt Lashua won the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature on Saturday and Corinth’s Tad Kingsbury topped the Sportsman Coupes. Plainfield’s Will Hull won the USAC Dirt Midget Association feature, Barre’s John Neddo won in the Limited Late Models and South Ryegate’s Owen Carbee beat the Four Cylinders. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Sprint Cars of New England joining four weekly divisions and an Enduro.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Racing was rained out shortly after qualifying heats began. The program will be completed on June 2. THIS WEEK: The King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series and the Sprint Cars of New England join the weekly divisions at 6 p.m. (rain date: Monday 6 p.m.).
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
THIS WEEK: The PASS Super Late Models race for 150 laps on Sunday at the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic, along with a 100-lap Late Model race, Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors. Racing starts at 1:30 p.m.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Jessey Mueller won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and Chris Johnson won the Sportsman Modified race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m.
Claremont Motorsports Park — Claremont, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Todd Patnode won Friday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Aaron Fellows topped the Super Streets. THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. as the Tri-Track Open Modified Series runs a 100-lapper along with weekly divisions.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner and Tim Hartman Jr. each went back-to-back in Saturday’s Modified and Sportsman features, respectively. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with the Patriot Sprint Tour and five weekly classes.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Peter Britten won Saturday’s Big Block Modified feature as Brett Haas and Joey Coppola scored in the Small Blocks and Sportsmen, respectively. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with free admission for Armed Forces members.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, N.H.
THIS WEEK: The season opens on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the Granite State Pro Stock Series and weekly divisions.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Lance Willix won his second-straight DIRTcar 358 Modified feature on Saturday and Connor Cleveland topped the Sportsman Modifieds. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m.
RumTown Speedway — Rumney, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Mark Cole won Saturday’s Wingless Sprint Car feature and T.C. Forward topped the Sportsman Modifieds. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with weekly divisions and the Champlain Valley Vintage Dirt Modifieds.
Speedway 51 — Groveton, N.H.
LAST WEEK: The season opener was rained out on Sunday. No makeup date has been announced for the PASS Super Late Models or NELCAR Legends. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with all weekly divisions.
White Mountain Motorsports Park — North Woodstock, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Quinny Welch won Saturday’s Late Model feature, and Barton’s Shane and Adam Sicard each went back-to-back in the Flying Tiger and Strictly Stock Mini divisions, respectively. Colchester’s Ryan Bevins was a first-time winner in the Kids Trucks. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a 100-lap Late Model feature and weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian and former driver. He can be contacted at jstlouis1315@gmail.com and on Twitter @Justin_StLouis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.