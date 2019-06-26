New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted the 3rd annual New England Short Track Showdown last weekend. Chances are fairly good that this is the first you’re hearing about it, and that’s a shame.
More than 150 grassroots-level race teams made their way to Loudon, New Hampshire, for the two-day showcase on the “Magic Mile,” and those teams apparently put on some outstanding races; the top two headlining series — the Valenti Modified Racing Series and the PASS Super Late Model tour — each had exciting photo finishes.
The problem is that nobody really knew it was happening.
Event promoter Bob Guptill admitted this week that he knows he has plenty of room for improvement. Guptill is a hard-working promoter from Maine who isn’t afraid of controversy, and a few of his gaffes have been well-documented over the years.
This article is not a hit piece, though, and Guptill is to be commended on several fronts. He formed the Northeast Mini Stock Tour a decade ago and has grown it from a mildly amusing sideshow into a respected series that gets national attention. To boot, his fledgling Street Stock Showdown Series has started to grow legs, too, and drew a surprising 42 cars on Sunday.
Guptill had the guts to conceive of a major event on the biggest stage in the land, and he has been willing to accept a huge financial risk each year with it. Guptill admitted that he lost money in each of the Showdown’s first two years (including $20,000 in his first run in 2017 alone), but that he “finally made something, albeit not much,” last weekend.
It’s obvious that Guptill has put in considerable effort getting the cars to show up for the main event on Sunday. While his own two tours drew great fields of cars, he also attracted 29 PASS cars and 24 Valenti Modifieds.
Where he fell short, though, is in the advertising. The fact that this column only very briefly mentioned it in last week’s “Regional Racing” section is evidence of that. Truthfully, it was very hard to find information about the event.
“I dropped the ball on advertising,” Guptill confessed on Tuesday, though he added that more than 1,500 grandstand tickets were sold, and merchandise sales were strong. However, while most weekly short tracks would salivate over a crowd of 1,500 fans these days, that’s a mighty tough pill to swallow at a place like New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which is listed as having 88,000 seats.
Guptill had one other major problem: A weak Saturday show. The Saturday lead-in program had just two divisions in competition, and both flopped. The “SK-type” Modifieds, which are most often found at the weekly tracks in Connecticut, had just eight cars in their feature race, and the Super Street division, with cars found at New Hampshire tracks like Claremont and Monadnock, had only 11 cars in a race won by Aaron Fellows.
Guptill realizes that he needs to beef up that portion of the show in 2020 — and, yes, he confirmed that there will be another edition of the event in 2020. He is hopeful to attract another touring series like the American-Canadian Tour, and will likely tweak the other two Saturday divisions in order to make the show more palatable and draw more fans.
All in all, what Bob Guptill is doing is noble and fun, and it will take promoters like him to take big risks –—and lose, and try again and again to improve — in order to keep short track racing stable or even growing in future years. While the execution maybe gets a C or a C+ for now, the idea gets an A.
It certainly appears as though Guptill is motivated to raise his grade next year.
While Bob Guptill was doing good things in southern New Hampshire, it seems as though up north, Speedway 51 in Groveton had — and maybe still has — a mess on its hands.
Oft-maligned promoter Dick Therrien released a bizarre statement on Monday afternoon on the track’s Facebook page admitting fault for what seems to have been a physical confrontation. In the statement, Therrien was apologetic and remorseful, and listed several self-imposed penalties including a two-week suspension from work duties without pay — except for “parking trailers” on race day — and his self-dismissal from overseeing the track’s Daredevil youth racing division.
Comments and related posts by others seemed to implicate Jamie and Jeff Laquerre — sons of Speedway 51 owner Joey Laquerre, of East Montpelier — for involvement in the incident, though their alleged roles were unclear. By Tuesday morning, the Therrien post had been taken down and a new statement by Joey Laquerre had been posted, calling the conflict an “unfortunate incident that occurred between a track official and a Daredevil parent … in our pit area.”
No names were disclosed, though the second statement continued: “Steps, including disciplinary measures, have been and are being taken against both involved parties to ensure that such actions do not occur again in the future.”
Okay.
Whatever the incident was at Speedway 51, it can’t be nearly as bad as the promoter of Florence (South Carolina) Motor Speedway, who took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce — in a tyrannical fit of caps-locked, grammar-less cyber-screaming — that he was changing his track from asphalt to dirt, and then proceeded to belittle and tell off, in no uncertain terms, anyone who dared to express displeasure with his decision.
That post was fun for a laugh for a few hours, but like all not-so-well-thought-out things on the internet, that post was also deleted.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Bomoseen’s John Scarborough won Saturday’s Sprint Cars of New England race and Chris Donnelly won the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature. Bradford rookie Cody Gregoropoulos was a first-time winner in the Sportsman Coupes, Ryan Christian won the Limited Late Model race, and St. Johnsbury’s Bobby Bell topped the Four Cylinders. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with four weekly divisions including the annual Sportsman Modified “Madness” race, the USAC Dirt Midget Association and fireworks.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Kenny Tremont Jr. won Sunday’s “topless” Sportsman Modified race and David Boisclair was a first-time winner in the Limited Sportsman division. West Rutland’s Scott FitzGerald was the Super Stock winner, Middlebury’s Jake Barrows got his first career Mini Stock win, and 13-year-old Fletcher rookie Evan Roberts took his first 500cc Mini Sprint win. THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with the Charlie LaDuc Memorial 54 for Sportsman Modifieds, plus weekly divisions and the Champlain Valley Vintage Dirt Modifieds. A special event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3 at 6 p.m., with weekly divisions including a 100-lap Sportsman Modified race, the Sprint Cars of New England, an Enduro and fireworks.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
LAST WEEK: Thursday’s event was postponed by rain to Friday, when Milton’s Scott Dragon won the Late Model feature. Waitsfield’s Kyle and Kevin Streeter split victories in the double Flying Tiger features, Williamstown rookie Kyle MacAskill was a first-time Street Stock winner, and Berlin’s Eric Chase went back-to-back in the Road Warriors. THIS WEEK: Racing is Thursday at 7 p.m. with double Late Model features, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, New York
LAST WEEK: Ronnie Johnson won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and East Thetford’s Jason Gray won the Sportsman Modified race. Manchester’s Scott Towslee got his first Pro Stock win and Plainfield’s Will Hull won the USAC Dirt Midget Association race. On Tuesday night, Stewart Friesen passed Brett Hearn in the final laps to win the Super DIRTcar Series “Big Show” event. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with weekly divisions and fireworks.
American-Canadian Tour
LAST WEEK: No racing. THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour at Star Speedway on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Claremont Speedway — Claremont, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Brian Robie won his fourth-straight NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature on Friday and Stew McCormack won the Northeast Classic Lite race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with weekly divisions, Legends and Bandoleros.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, New York
LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner won Saturday’s Modified feature and Tim Hartman Jr. won the Sportsman Modified race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with four weekly divisions including the Hondo Classic Pro Stock race, the previously rained out Bill Ag Memorial Modified match races. The Short Track Super Series Modified and Sportsman tours will race on Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park — Fultonville, New York
LAST WEEK: Rocky Warner and Bobby Varin split twin 25-lap Modified features on Sunday, and Warner also won both Crate Modified features. THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. with the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars joining weekly divisions.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, New York
LAST WEEK: L.J. Lombardo won Saturday’s Big Block Modified race and Jason Herrington won the Small Block race. Bennington’s Brandon Ely was the Four-Cylinder Dual Cam winner. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with all weekly divisions and fireworks.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Todd Patnode won Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Vernon’s Solomon Brow made it five-straight wins in the Late Model Sportsman division. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the ISMA Supermodifieds joining the five weekly divisions.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Loudon, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Ronnie Williams won Sunday’s New England Short Track Showdown for the Valenti Modified Racing Series and Eddie MacDonald took the PASS Super Late Model race. Alby Ovitt took the Street Stock Showdown Series win and Matt Kimball was the Northeast Mini Stock Tour winner. On Saturday, Tyler Jarvenpaa won the weekly SK-type Modified race and Aaron Fellows won the Super Street race.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, New York
LAST WEEK: Mike Mahaney won Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified feature, East Corinth’s Adam Pierson won the Sportsman Modified race and Jeff May took the Can-Am Mod Lite Series win. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with four weekly divisions and the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour. The Super DIRTcar Series in town on Monday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
RumTown Speedway – Rumney, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Saturday’s results were not available. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with weekly divisions and the Granite State Mini Sprints.
Speedway 51 – Groveton, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Marcel Gravel won Saturday’s Late Model feature and Jason Kenison won the Tiger Sportsman race. Lyndonville’s Dean Switser Jr. won the Street Stock race and Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher took the Daredevil youth win. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Jake McDowell Memorial Street Stock race.
White Mountain Motorsports Park – North Woodstock, New Hampshire
LAST WEEK: Oren Remick won Saturday’s Late Model feature after a final-lap crash and dual penalties eliminated Stacy Cahoon and Stephen Donahue. Glover’s Kaleb Rogers won the Flying Tiger race and Waterford’s Andy Hill topped the Dwarf Cars. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with five weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian, and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
