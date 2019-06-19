The local auto racing season is still young and bad weather has affected just about every track in the region more than once, but that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been a few standout performers already. In no particular order, these are the ones to watch as we enter the summer grind:
Kevin Chaffee: The Bradford driver has won three of the last four features at Bear Ridge Speedway in his hometown as he has poured it on in a drive for his second-straight DIRTcar Sportsman Modified track championship.
Tyler Austin: The East Calais youngster has finished in the top five in all three Flying Tiger features at Thunder Road so far. He has matured quickly in the intermediate division and could be a real threat for the championship.
Anthony Ryan: Having never driven a race car before, the Benson newcomer hopped into a Modified and finished fourth in his first race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in the Limited Sportsman division. He was running in the top five in his second race before getting in a late tangle.
Stephen Martin: It usually takes Street Stock graduates a couple of years to really get up to speed in the Flying Tigers. Nobody told the Craftsbury rookie — he sits fourth in points at Thunder Road and has been extremely competitive already.
Adam Pierson: The 13-time Bear Ridge champion is racing at Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway and Devil’s Bowl this year, and he’s been hauling the top-fives home to East Corinth by the barrel. Though he hasn’t won yet, in seven DIRTcar Sportsman Modified starts at Airborne, he has four runner-up finishes, two thirds and an eighth, and picked up a third place on opening night at Devil’s Bowl.
Jason Corliss: Two Late Model wins and a physical effort for a third-place run in his three starts so far this year give him a very good finishing average at Thunder Road.
Will Hull: Having already won in the Sprint Cars of New England and the USAC Dirt Midget Association this year, the Plainfield racer hasn’t missed a beat from last year. Hull’s recent charges from the back in the Midget car have been memorable at Bear Ridge.
Jeff Martin Jr.: The second-generation Barre racer has two wins and a second in four starts in the Thunder Road Street Stocks.
Bobby Hackel: A big win on Memorial Day and a third-place finish two weeks ago give the Rensselaer, New York, racer the early point lead in the Sportsman Modified division at Devil’s Bowl.
Owen Carbee: A young kid from South Ryegate, he’s been winning big in the Four Cylinder class at Bear Ridge including the recent annual “Madness” show.
Shawn Moquin: An asphalt guy who resisted the changeover to dirt at Devil’s Bowl two years ago, the Milton native has been spot-on with a win and a close runner-up in the two Mini Stock races so far.
Mother Nature: She’s won three out of five at Devil’s Bowl, messed up Thunder Road’s show last week, and took half of a program at Bear Ridge three weeks back, but that’s nothing compared to what she’s done at New York’s Utica-Rome Speedway: The historic dirt track has been rained out in seven of eight attempts this year, adding to a horrible run of 23 rainouts in 48 scheduled events since the start of the 2017 season.
VERMONT RACING
Bear Ridge Speedway — Bradford
LAST WEEK: Bradford’s Kevin Chaffee won Saturday’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified feature for his third win in the last four races. Corinth’s Melvin Pierson won the Sportsman Coupe race, Barre’s John Neddo won the Limited Late Model race, and Jason Porter won the Four Cylinder feature. Plainfield’s Will Hull won the USAC Dirt Midget Association feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Sprint Cars of New England and an Enduro joining the four weekly divisions.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Haven
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Sunday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 7 p.m., with the annual “topless” event and free admission for all Heritage Family Credit Union members.
Thunder Road Int’l Speedbowl — Barre
LAST WEEK: Racing was rained out on Thursday and postponed to Friday, when Barre’s Jeff Martin Jr. won the Street Stock feature before rain moved in again. Colchester’s Sam Caron was leading the Flying Tiger race with 19 of 40 laps completed when rain stopped the show.
THIS WEEK: Racing on Thursday was postponed to Friday, June 21.
REGIONAL RACING
Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Malta, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Mike Mahaney won Friday’s DIRTcar Modified feature and Tim Hartman Jr. won the Sportsman Modified race. Jonathan Preston won the Empire Super Sprints feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. as the USAC Dirt Midget Association joins the weekly divisions.
American-Canadian Tour
LAST WEEK: Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert won on Saturday night at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Woody Pitkat was second with Bryan Kruczek third. THIS WEEK: The ACT Late Model Tour is off until June 29 at Star Speedway.
Claremont Speedway — Claremont, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Mike Willis Jr. won Friday’s Valenti Modified Racing Series race and Brian Robie won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature. THIS WEEK: Racing is Friday at 7 p.m. with weekly divisions, the Northeast Classic Lites and an Enduro.
Fonda Speedway — Fonda, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Saturday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 7 p.m. with weekly divisions and the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series.
Glen Ridge Motorsports Park — Fultonville, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Sunday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Sunday at 5 p.m. with Modified Twin 25s joining weekly divisions.
Lebanon Valley Speedway — West Lebanon, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Paul Gilardi won Saturday’s Big Block Modified, Brett Haas won the Small Block race and Sportsman double features were split by Jeff Watson and Pownal’s Rob Maxon. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 5 p.m. with all weekly divisions.
Monadnock Speedway — Winchester, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Todd Patnode won Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Sportsman Modified feature and Vernon’s Solomon Brow remained undefeated in the Late Model Sportsman division. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with Pro4 Modifieds and the New England Antique Racers joining five weekly divisions.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway — Loudon, N.H.
THIS WEEK: The New England Short Track Showdown hosts weekly SK-type Modifieds and Super Streets on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and the PASS Super Late Models, the Valenti Modified Racing Series, the Street Stock Showdown Series and the Northeast Mini Stock Tour on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway — Plattsburgh, N.Y.
LAST WEEK: Chris Raabe won Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified feature and Connor Cleveland won his fourth Sportsman Modified race of the year. Alburgh’s Michael Wright won the Super Stock race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with the Can-Am Mod Lite Series joining four weekly divisions.
RumTown Speedway — Rumney, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Mark Cole won Saturday’s Wingless Sprint Car feature, T.C. Forward won the Sportsman Modified race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 4 p.m. with weekly divisions, and there will be an Enduro and demolition derby program on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Speedway 51 — Groveton, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Jeremy Davis won Saturday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series race and Fairfax’s Brad Bushey won the Tiger Sportsman race. THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6 p.m. with Late Model special and weekly divisions.
White Mountain Motorsports Park — North Woodstock, N.H.
LAST WEEK: Rained out (Sunday). THIS WEEK: Racing is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with all five weekly divisions.
Justin St. Louis is a motorsports journalist, publicist, broadcaster, historian, and former driver. Email: jstlouis1315@gmail.com / Twitter: @Justin_StLouis
