POULTNEY - A welcome Christmas present for Leland & Gray girls basketball will be finally getting the entire squad on the floor. A preview of what the season might then look like was presented here Saturday in the Rebels' 45-21 victory over Poultney in Marble Valley League play.
The Rebs have been adding players and looked a lot better than their 1-3 record. They spread around scoring, found the open man inside and played tough defense. And it will probably get even better when guard Sky Richardson, the last missing color in the Rebel rainbow, gets her 10 practices in.
"We needed this for our confidence a little bit," said coach Terry Merrow. "I was happy with the output from everybody. And they needed it going into the break."
Ellie Longo led the Rebels with her nine points off the bench. As soon as she entered the game the defensive pace picked up with her handful of steals and then the Rebs really started to run the floor.
Sydney Hescock and Sierra Fillion added seven points apiece and Arin Bates had five.
"Ellie will help us," Merrow said. "We just got to knock the rust off her a little bit and once we do I think she'll be a great asset to the team."
The Rebels had 22 points on their inside looks, with Hescock getting eight. While still learning the post position she was more than serviceable with the ball, and she was formidable on defense against a Devils team that was challenged getting the ball inside and suffered too many unforced turnovers.
Kassidy Mack had eight points and Grace Hayes six for Poultney. The Devils fell to 0-4 but saw glimpses of gifts of the future.
"We're starting to get stuff," said coach Todd Hayes. "When Cassie got her third foul and came out we had three uncontested turnovers in a row but the kids are working hard. Some of the older girls are playing with a lot of pressure and we're trying to get them to realize this is a long-term thing and it's not going to get fixed today. They want to get out and compete and we're not there yet but we'll get there."
Grace Hayes had Poultney's first six points but a scoreless span of 10:34 in which the Devils had most of their 16 first-half turnovers saw them fall behind 24-6. Freshman Marissa Holcomb finally broke the spell with a layup at the end of the first half.
Mack led the Devils after intermission with all eight of her points.
"We start an eighth grader, a freshman and a sophomore and we have an eighth grader and a freshman coming off the bench," coach Hayes said.
Holcomb had six rebounds to give Poultney some needed presence on the boards and eighth grader Emily Handley came off the bench and popped in Poultney's only 3-pointer.
"Losing Leanna (six-footer Mason, who graduated) was big. We're changing our whole identity," said Hayes. "Things might look bad but we're upbeat. It's a great group. We'll get there."
Poultney has another stiff challenge in its next game, at Proctor next Friday, while the Rebels are off until a Jan. 2 game at Arlington.
