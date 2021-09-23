NORTH CLARENDON — Soccer games ending in a 10-1 score are generally forgettable. Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle is likely to remember her team’s 10-1 victory over Mill River on Thursday. She scored four goals.
Getting four goals against Mill River’s talented and aggressive goalkeeper Malori Carlson is a performance well earned.
“She is a very good goalie,” Towle said.
The Rebels came to town knowing they were facing a winless Mill River team but Towle said there was no taking the Minutemen lightly.
“We always go hard. We know we can’t take any games for granted,” Towle said.
The victory hikes the Rebels’ record to 5-2 and the Minutemen fall to 0-5-1.
The Minutemen stayed in the game for a long while. Carlson kept them in it with an array of sensational saves. Kyla Sheehe was a rock in front of her, breaking up threats before they could materialize.
The Minutemen even had some offense of their own. Julia Deppert played a ball to the flag to give them one opportunity.
Towle scored a little over 15 minutes into the game, assisted by Ava LeCours.
Mill River coach Shawn Bendig felt that first goal changed everything. His young team simply is not ready to respond in that situation.
“It was nil-nil and then when they score, it just kind of bursts our bubble,” Bendig said. “We have trouble sustaining focus.
“Leland & Gray is not that fast but they make the ball do the work for them and we got caught ball watching.”
Only about a minute after Towle’s goal, the Rebels were awarded a penalty kick. Hannah Landers struck it hard and to the upper corner to the right of Carlson. The Rebels were up 2-0 with 23:29 left in the half.
Leland & Gray scored again 19:38 before the half when Towle gave Maggie Parker a gorgeous pass that she took in stride before blasting it home.
Then, Mill River scored its first goal of the season. Deppert put a low shot past keeper Makaila Morse to cut the margin to 3-1 with 18:24 to play in the half.
Then Carlson kept the Minutemen in the game a little longer with some highlight-reel saves. She denied Mary Sanderson from point blank range and then made two incredible saves, bang-bang. The first was on Ansley Henderson’s hard shot and when the Rebels sent the rebound back from where it came, Carlson made another spectacular stop.
She made another great save on a PK taken by Abigail Emerson.
But she could not continue to stem the tide without much help in front of her and Towle knocked in one more, assisted by Emerson, to cushion the halftime lead to 4-1.
The second half, Carlson continued to be a duck in a shooting gallery. Towle unloaded a shot that Carlson made another outstanding save on but she couldn’t do anything about the shot Henderson converted on the rebound.
Towle made it 6-1 with 25 minutes remaining and Henderson tacked on another about five minutes later.
Towle extended the lead to 8-1.
LeCours got the ninth goal with 16:20 remaining and Emerson accounted for the final score with a nice shot that she cut just inside the far post, barely eluding a diving Carlson.
L&G coach Lucas Bates felt his team should have scored even more and he implored his players to “make that extra pass” in the post-game huddle.
He will be looking for them to do more of that when the Rebels host Twin Valley on Monday and then travel to Green Mountain the next day.
“We are getting better every day,” Towle said.
The Minutemen don’t have to wait that long to play. They have Bellows Falls coming to town on Saturday.
The Minutemen scored their first goal on Thursday. Now, they want that first victory.
