The Division I girls state champion Middlebury lacrosse team is coming to Rutland’s Alumni Field on Tuesday. The Raiders might have discovered the formula in the second half of Friday’s 13-5 victory over Mount Anthony that will allow them to stand up to the Tigers.
Rutland and Mount Anthony were in a dogfight at halftime, the Raiders clinging to a 5-4 lead.
It looked like one of the close games that this series is known for was in the works, but that script got flipped when the Raiders outscored the Patriots 8-1 in the second half.
The second-half domination began when Maggie Schillinger got the first score less than two minutes after the break. And the Raiders never let up.
“I think we just started playing together as a team,” Rutland junior Rylee Burgess said. “We started to realize what our strengths were.”
One of the strengths was a diversified attack. Eight Raiders broke into the scoring column.
The attack was led by Burgess with three goals. Elise Magro, Kendra Sabotka and Schillinger scored two goals apiece and Brianna Beauchamp, Francie Ettori, Logan Kinsman and Jenna Sunderland tacked on single goals.
Looking up at the scoreboard after the game, it might be hard to believe that the Patriots got on top 2-0 on goals by Amber Metcalfe and Avery Galle.
First-year coach Matt Zmurko did not feel there was any panic by his team in the face of the 2-0 deficit and attributed the slow start to “first-game jitters.”
Burgess cut the lead in half on a nice feed from Sabotka.
The Raiders drew even with 11:58 left in the half. Ettori had a great look at a wide open shot but decided to give it up and threaded the pass to Beauchamp closer to the goal. Beauchamp buried it.
Sabotka’s goal 6:51 before the break made it 3-2 and the Raiders led the rest of the way.
The second half was owned by the Raiders with a huge territorial advantage. But in the first half, when the Patriots had their turn on the attack, Rutland goalie Leah Zmurko was on her game.
Schillinger’s second-half score was followed by another from Kinsman. Then Burgess rang up another, assisted by Ettori, and the rout was on.
Magro’s second goal, assisted by Beauchamp, hiked the lead to 11-4 with just nine minutes to play, practically putting the victory in the book.
“We made some adjustments (at the half) but it was the little things. We started communicating better in the second half and we were doing a better job of picking up the cutter,” coach Zmurko said.
He credited Makieya Hendrickson for stepping up in the midfield. She corralled ground balls and helped trigger the transition game.
Zmurko had four saves and Caroline Coloutti, who entered the net for Rutland midway through the second half, had three stops.
NOTES: Rutland High graduate Logan Boyle got the first goal of her college lacrosse career Wednesday for Marist in a 19-14 victory over Canisius. Logan made the second team All-MAAC Defensive Team last year as well as the All-MAAC Tournament Team. ... Rutland High’s Cathy Sharp graduated from Endicott College 13 years ago but is still No. 8 all time in points for the Gulls with 168 goals and 27 assists. ... Rutland’s only state title in girls lacrosse came in 2009 when the Raiders defeated Mount Anthony 11-6 in the championship game at UVM.
