BURLINGTON — Jamison Evans and Barry Keefe played on Rutland High School boys basketball teams that won state championships over 50 years apart.
Walking into the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym on Thursday night to root on their old school, the memories came flooding back.
"I can't believe how long ago it was," Keefe said.
He played on the 1967 Rutland High team that beat Bennington Catholic 47-45 in the Division I championship game..
Keefe made a key play late in the game, stealing the ball from the Sabers' Al Plante and turning it into a layup.
"It happened right there," Keefe said on Thursday night, pointing to the end line near the basket nearest to the lobby.
"Al had the ball. His arms were crossed and he was looking at (coach) Joe Bizzarro. I couldn't resist," Keefe said.
Keefe was feeling good about things at the half on Thursday. The Raiders were up on Rice, 21-12.
"They are controlling the boards, moving the ball well and playing good defense," Keefe said during the break.
But the Green Knights played better in the second half, took their first lead (37-36) with 4:05 left in the game and went on to a 45-41 victory.
"I thought they had it at halftime," Evans said.
Like Keefe, Evans had the memories flood over him upon walking into the gym Thursday night.
"My junior year was a great memory," Evans said.
That was when he and the Raiders came into Patrick Gym and defeated Mount Mansfield 45-39 in the title game.
"But that's not the first thing I think of. I think of my senior year when we made it here and lost (54-50 to St. Johnsbury) because I feel there was so much more that I could have done in that game." Evans said.
But what Evans, Keefe and the Rutland fans have to like about the Raiders now is that it is no longer a great team here and there, but a great program that contends for the title year in and year out.
Coach Mike Wood's Raiders were making their fourth appearance in the Division I state championship game in the last six years.
Prior to winning it in 2017, RHS had been without a state crown for 50 years — the last title team being the 1967 squad that Keefe played on.
Now, the Raiders play in a gym named for Keefe's father Leo "Bundsie" Keefe, and are poised to make a serious run at the championship each season.
The Raiders and Mount St. Joseph Academy across town have made Rutland a city associated with basketball. MSJ was slated to play in the Division II state title game over the weekend.
Rutland City Mayor Dave Allaire was in attendance for Rutland's game on Thursday night and planning to be on had for MSJ's game a couple of days later at Barre Auditorium.
"This is a proud moment for the City of Rutland," Allaire said minutes before the Raiders and Green Knights took the floor. "We have a tradition of basketball and sports."
Allaire is a 1974 Rutland High graduate and his wife Audrey a 1974 graduate of MSJ.
"This is exciting. I am really pumped for the kids," Allaire said.
Rutland High standout athlete Kathryn Moore led the Raiders onto the floor carrying the Raider flag and the RHS student section was whipped into a frenzy.
The Raiders did their part on the floor, winning the opening quarter 12-7 and building the lead to 21-12 by halftime.
THAT NAME
The name Cieplicki is synonymous with Rice basketball. They have been prolific scorers for the program over the years — Bernie with 2,61 points, Keith at 2,049, Kevin with 1,334 and Kyle who rang up 1,250.
Now, there is another generation. Grant Cieplicki was a freshman forward coming off the bench for the Knights this season.
DELBIANCO A FORCE
Luke DelBianco was a force down low for Rutland and the best part of it, for Wood and Raider fans, is that he returns next year.
"I am so proud of Luke. He played his heart out," said his uncle Rick DelBianco.
"He has been through a lot this year."
Luke lost his father Dave in February of 2021.
"We'll get it next year," Rick said of the Raiders' quest for another title.
The price of gas is a hot topic these days. The cost has skyrocketed, topping four dollars a gallon at stations in the area.
It was in 1967 that Raider fans filled up their tanks at 33 cents per gallon and drove to Burlington to watch their team pin an upset on Bennington Catholic and return home with the big prize.
Who knows what gas will cost in March of 2023. That's one tough prediction.
It's a little safer to predict that the Rutland boys basketball team will be back at Patrick Gym playing for a state title.
The program has become a model of consistency and will be aiming for a fifth state championship game appearance in seven years.
