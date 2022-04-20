When Allison Rice scored it gave Rutland a 9-0 lead and the game wasn't even six minutes old. It was already evident that it was going to be a long day for the Colchester girls lacrosse team.
Then, Kathryn Moore scored the Raiders' 10th goal and the game was played with a running clock until the final horn gave Rutland a 19-3 victory.
Loretta Cooley led the attack with four goals. Moore and Mia Marsh added three apiece and Rice found the net twice.
Tacking on the other goals were Camryn Kinsman, Addison Hubert, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Lauren Solimano, Adysen Kinsman, Elizabeth Cooley and Martha Cotter. Camryn Kinsman was also a catalyst for the attack with four assists.
The Raiders took a 15-0 lead into halftime and then simply played a much more deliberate game in the final 25 minutes, frequently passing up high-percentage shots in favor of working the ball around the perimeter.
"We were just trying to keep it spread out, trying to work on ball movement," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
The Lakers did all their scoring over the final nine minutes with Halle Christian scoring twice and Kelsi Pratt picking up the other goal.
The Lakers possessed the ball infrequently as the Raiders dominated the draw controls with Karsyn Bellomo and Hubert shouldering the majority of the work.
The Raiders are 3-1 but 3-0 against Vermont competition. The one loss came at the expense of Columbia High School of East Greenbush, New York.
It was a loss the Raiders feel they grew from.
"That game showed us what we needed to work on," Moore said.
"We have a very good defense (backstopped by goalie Olivia Calvin) and now we are starting to figure each other out on offense."
Zmurko liked the way his team got out of the gate. Loretta Cooley had three of her goals in the bank before three minutes had elapsed. Moore scored twice in the first four minutes.
Moore notched another goal by intercepting Colchester goalie Autumn King's pass and quickly slipping it into the net.
It was at that point, Colchester coach Jennifer Turmel yelled to King to "throw the ball up the field."
The junior goalie did far better on her clears the rest of the day which is what early-season lacrosse is all about — learning on the fly.
The Lakers fall to 2-1 after victories by close scores over Milton and Lamoille.
The Raiders will try to keep it going on Saturday when they make the trip to Essex to take on the 0-2 Hornets. Essex began the season with losses to CVU and Burr and Burton.
