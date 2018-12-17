SOUTH BURLINGTON — ‘A’ for effort but definitely ‘D’ for disappointment.
The Rutland High School boys rallied from a 23-8 start and took the lead several times in the fourth period before seeing their 43-game win streak fall, 56-47 to Rice in a wild Division I game Monday night.
Closer than the final score? Yes. Chances to win? Certainly, the Raiders had them. Twice they had possessions to pad a one-point lead in the fourth period but in the end, fouls, missed shots and calls that went the other way ended the school-record run.
Senior John Rosseau emerged the hero for the 2-0 Green Knights, whose name appears twice in Rutland’s long run. He made 5 of 6 free throws after the game was tied at 47 and finished with 18 points.
“Am I happy with this effort? Absolutely,” Rice coach Paul Pecor said. “Am I happy to get it against a phenomenal ballclub? Absolutely. But we also have to keep building because realistically they’re going to get better and I hope we’re going to get better, too.”
Jamison Evans had 18 points but was the only double-figures scorer for 3-1 Rutland.
“They’re disappointed. I think they expect to win every game and I told them ‘You’re not going to be known as the team that lost a 43-game win streak,’” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “That’s not our goal. Our goal is to be known as the team that wins three (straight) state championships. That’s what we’re striving for, so that goal is not lost by any stretch.”
When Michel Ndayishimiye (17 points) scored 10 points in the first 5:46 and the Raiders struggled to find both range and rhythm, the Green Knights looked well on their way. The explosive guard had 14 points in the first half and Rutland, which played with guard Jacob Lorman (eight points) in foul trouble, went further and further into arrears.
But Evans, who hardly touched the ball in the first period, exploded to life with eight points in the final four minutes of the half. With Rice suddenly piling up turnovers, he scored from short and medium range and then ballistic missile range with a 27-foot 3-pointer just before the half to make it 28-20.
“As bad as we played in the first half that’s what we talked about at halftime; we’re down eight points,” Wood said. “We showed a lot of grit and toughness. We made plays, we got the lead but you can’t put people at the line and expect to win games.”
Center Eric Coughlin sat in the first half as the Raiders went with more speed to counter the blinding speed of Ndayishimiye and the stop-and-pop quickness of Leo Chaikin (12 points). But he played a pivotal role in the third period to provide the inside scoring the Raiders lacked, his two buckets in a 11-2 run drawing Rutland within 35-34.
Then, when sophomore Evan Pockette popped in two treys in the fourth period, the Raiders found themselves with their first lead, then in a 42-all tie. An Evans pull-up gave the Raiders their last lead at 44-43 and his 24-footer set up a 47-47 deadlock.
Enter the foul-troubled Rousseau from the bench. He scored the only two points not tallied by Ndayishimiye or Chaik
On Monday, he proved a building block as a third legitimate scoring option. He converted his last four attempts and Chaikin the last two with 14 seconds left.
Ethan Notte and Pockette had six points each for the Raiders.
