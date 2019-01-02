Top-ranked Rice firmed up its grip on the top spot in the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus power rankings while defending champion Rutland High School begins an upward sojourn after suffering its second loss of the season.
Another development has Division II Mill River joining rival Fair Haven in the top 10 after emerging from the East-West Challenge with two victories.
This week’s top 10:
1. Rice (4-0). The Green Knights stay on top after muscling up against CVU, and are D-I’s only unbeaten team.
2. St. Johnsbury (4-1). The Hilltoppers played tough defense in an impressive victory at Rutland. They were one play away from beating Rice in the opener.
3. Mt. Mansfield (4-1). The Cougars ripped Essex the last time out.
4. Rutland (5-2). The Raiders bounced back from a St. Jay loss with a good win at CVU but are still a work in progress.
5. South Burlington (3-1). The Wolves handed Middlebury its first loss of the year last weekend.
6. CVU (2-2). If the Redhawks can find consistent inside scoring they could be a contender.
7. Burlington (3-1). The Seahorses will be on the lookout for a signature victory when they visit Rutland on Friday.
8. Fair Haven (5-0). The schedule doesn’t heat up for the unbeaten Slaters until mid-January; in the meantime they just keep beating the teams in front of them.
9. Mill River (4-1). The retooling Minutemen could be to 2019 what Mount St. Joseph was to 2018.
10. Brattleboro (2-3). Saturday’s game at Otter Valley will be worth taking in.
On the bubble: Otter Valley, U-32, Middlebury and MSJ.
Division II: 1. Fair Haven; 2. Mill River; 3. U-32; 4 (tie) MSJ and Otter Valley.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Williamstown; 3. Windsor; 4. Oxbow; 5. Thetford.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland; 2. Proctor; 3. Sharon; 4. Poultney; 5. Twinfield.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
