WINDSOR — On a night that saw Windsor’s Olivia Rockwood reach the 1,000-point plateau, it was junior Angelina Bigwood who stole the spotlight in a rag-tag 37-29 Yellow Jacket win over gritty Green Mountain Friday night.
Windsor, which led 24-8 at the half, couldn’t get it going in the second half as the Chieftains cut the lead to 30-27 with 4:49 to go. It was at this point that Bigwood took over, scoring six points down the stretch as the Jacks held on.
Rockwood needed eight points to get to 1,000 and those points didn’t come easy or quick as Green Mountain coach Terry Farrell put guard Paige Karl on Rockwood, who saw little room to shoot as the eighth point didn’t come until there was 2:18 to play in the half. She finished the night with 13 points on a 4-for-22 shooting effort and fouled out with 3:18 to play.
“Less pressure from now on,” she said amidst the back slappers after the game.
In Lockwood’s defense Karl is a very talented athlete and a two-time first team all-stater in soccer.
“She’s quick,” said Farrell, who was a bit perplexed as his team had just two field goals in the first half. “We’re like a deer in the headlights here. Just like last year we come over here and didn’t play well then we beat them at our place.”
Karl said she knew she had her hands full when she found out what her duties were going to be. “She’s such a good player,” she said of Lockwood. “I’m proud of the way we came back after that first half.”
It was the second game for both teams and for Windsor it was the second time the defending state champs stumbled, nearly losing the season opener to Thetford.
“We could be 0-2,” said Windsor coach Bruce Mackay. “Fortunately we played good defense because Green Mountain put the pressure on us in the second half.”
The fourth quarter started with a 28-17 Windsor lead. At this point the Chiefs went on a 10-2 run fueled by four three throws from 5-foot-10 Hannah Buffum, who was 10 for 10 from the foul line on the night. Her final two free throws were followed by a Maya Lewis drive and what looked like an easy night for the Jacks was suddenly a tight 30-27 game with lots of time left.
Bigwood, who had only two free throws to show for her night’s effort at that point, put on her hero’s hat and went to work driving the lane twice offsetting a Rachel Guerra basket for the Chiefs to make it 34-29 with still 4:14 to go. Then neither team scored for over three minutes before Bigwood dropped in a short one-hander with 1:10 to play to put a lock on the game.
Buffum ended up the night’s top scorer with 14 points.
These two teams combined for 32 wins last season and the score in the first quarter with 3:28 to play was 4-2 Windsor. Windsor would end up with a 9-2 lead at the end of the period, a period that Green Mountain’s point coming on two free throws.
Windsor will host Mill River on Monday while Twin Valley comes to Green Mountain on Tuesday.
