BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lia Rotti accrued 5,518 points to win the two-day Jerry Jasinski Vermont State Decathlon Championships on Tuesday at the University of Vermont.
Mount Anthony’s Rebecca Crosier was second with 5,037 points.
Rounding out the top five were Burlington’s Quincy Massey-Bierman with 4,846, CVU’s Caroline Hill with 4,701 and Hartford’s Kennedy Mullen with a score of 4,445.
Essex’s Wyatt Lamell bested a field of 78 male competitors to win the title with 5,639 points. Colchester’s George Cummings was the runner-up with a score of 5,411.
Rounding out the top five were Blake Williams, who was unattached, with a total of 5,378, Essex’s Jackson Baker with 5,252 points and Connor Lambert, unattached, with 5,233.
ALL-MVL TEAMS
The all-Marble Valley League boys and girls tennis and lacrosse teams:
Girls A Division
Boa Boa Shuang, Mount Anthony; Paige Starkweather, Brattleboro; Spencer North, Burr and Burton; Luna Bechstein, Burr and Burton; Sarah Asciutto, Burr and Burton; Carly Bylina, Mount Anthony; Alissa Walkowiak, Brattleboro; Coach of the Year, Seth Marcil.
Second team
Sydney Erickson-Marotti, Rutland; Jessica Orluck, Rutland; Stefanie Allen, Rutland; Maia McNeill, Brattleboro.
Girls B Division
Dora Jones and Olivia Lauricella, Bellows Falls; Momo Beile, Kenzie Beile, Chloe Noble and Katey MacMaster, Woodstock; Phalen O’Keefe, Hartford; Brenna McCullough and Evelyn Bart, Otter Valley; Coach of the Year, Tom Hopewell, Woodstock.
Second team
Lydia Howe and Olivia Marsicovetere, Woodstock; Hannah Eastridge, Hartford; Melissa Moise and Kristen Elliott, MSJ.
BOYS
Michael Miemi, Nick Pappas, Jack Rogge and Sam Chaney, Mount Anthony; Andres Aguilar and Brady Kenosh, Rutland; Carl Gebhardt, Henry Greene and Danny Drebber, Woodstock; Coach of the Year, Ben Brewer.
Second team
Pablo Tunon and Forest Zabriskie, Brattleboro; Dylan Roussel, Rutland; Ari Essunfeld, Brattleboro; Will Simmers, Burr and Burton; Matt Corey, Mount Anthony; Blake Heston, Woodstock.
LACROSSE
BOYS
Gabe Marsicovetere, Woodstock; Steven Schmitt, Burr and Burton; Liam McNeil, Brattleboro; Conor Stauss, Burr and Burton; Tyan Hayford, Rutland; Jake Baker, Burr and Burton; Jeff Potter, Mount Anthony; Jedediah Astbury, Woodstock; Conner Ladabouche, Rutland; Lucas Piconi, Woodstock; Cade White, Woodstock; Egan Schmidt, Burr and Burton; Coach of the Year, Tom Grabher, Burr and Burton.
GIRLS
Olivia Watanabe, Burr and Burton; Fiona McMahon, Burr and Burton; Julia Fillion, Burr and Burton; Lea Zmurko, Rutland; Maggie Schillinger, Rutland; Logan Kinsman, Rutland; Francie Ettori, Rutland; Avery Galle, Mount Anthony; Caroline Musinski, Mount Anthony; Sydney Pilot, Woodstock; Sophie Leggett, Woodstock; Liz Day, Brattleboro; Tobin Lonergan, Brattleboro.
HOLE IN ONE
Rocque scores
at Valley View
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Martin Rocque had his first hole-in-one on hole No. 11 at the Valley View Golf Course on Saturday. He aced the 190-yard hole with a 3 wood. The witnesses were Tammy Rocque, Garret Stevens and Mark Beebe.
