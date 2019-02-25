MANCHESTER — Things were going well through the first half for the Fair Haven boys basketball team. The Slaters took a 28-20 lead into the locker room against Burr and Burton Academy.
But the Division I Bulldogs took over in the second half, winning 57-43 on Monday.
“We played really well in the first half,” Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said.
Jake Nicholson led the Bulldogs with 21 points and Tommy Baker tossed in another 12.
The Slaters were led by Joey Gannon with 13 points and Parker Morse with 10.
The loss drops the Slaters to 10-9 with a game remaining at home on Thursday against Hartford.
There is no guarantee, but it is possible a win will move the Slaters into the No. 8 spot and give them a home playoff game.
“If not we’ll just go on the road. I still think we can be dangerous,” Prenevost said.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pomona-Pitzer 17, Castleton 5
CLAREMONT, Calif. — Pomona Pitzer defeated Castleton University on Monday in college baseball action, 17-5.
Deagan Poland led Castleton at the plate, going 3 for 4. Davis Mikell added two base hits.
Moran, Mikell honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Garrett Moran and Davis Mikell, of the Castleton University baseball team, earned Little East Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week honors, respectively, for the week ending Feb. 24.
Leading the Spartans to a 3-2 opening-day win against Whitworth University, Moran tossed five innings of two-run ball. Following a tough first inning, the junior hurler bounced back with four consecutive scoreless frames.
During the aforementioned four-inning stretch, Moran allowed just two hits, recorded two 1-2-3 frames and struck out four. He proceeded to strike out six opposing hitters and allow four total hits.
Taking the mound in relief in the win against Whitworth, Mikell earned a three-out save, keeping the Pirates off the board in the ninth inning. Over the course of the weekend, Mikell worked out of a two-out jam by coming on to get the final out of the inning.
At the plate, Mikell powered his way to a .364 batting average and .364/.462/.636 slash line through Castleton’s first three games of the season. He has also collected four hits and three RBIs in 11 at-bats. During the Spartans’ 6-5 loss to Occidental on Sunday, Mikell came up with Castleton trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth. The junior went with the second pitch of the at-bat and smashed it to deep left-center field to knot the contest at 5-all.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CU players honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — One day after winning the season-opening game in overtime, a pair of Castleton University women’s lacrosse players have been honored with weekly recognition by the Little East Conference, as announced by the league on Monday.
Erin Shuttle was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Samantha Hebb garnered Goalie of the Week accolades.
Shuttle came through in the clutch for the Spartans in their season-opening win against Mount Saint Mary, knotting the game up at 7-7 with just 50 seconds left in regulation before potting the game-winning goal with just 23 seconds left in overtime to give Castleton the victory. The junior added three ground balls and a caused turnover for the Spartans while putting four shots on goal on the afternoon.
Hebb made nine saves including a key save down the stretch to send the game to overtime. The senior was instrumental to the Spartan victory, holding a Mount Saint Mary team that averaged more than 10 goals per game a season ago to seven goals on opening day. She stopped 56.3 percent of the shots she faced in the overtime win.
Castleton’s game scheduled for Feb. 26 at Union has been postponed due to predicted weather. A make-up date will be announced at a later time. The Spartans return to action on March 6 at 3 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium when they take on in-state foe Norwich.
