BOSTON — Nick Rosa’s second goal of the night gave Babson a 2-1 lead in the third period and goalie Bryan Botcher made some big saves in the final moments, preserving the victory over Castleton in New England Hockey Conference play Friday.
Botcher finished with 21 saves as the Beavers went to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in NEHC play.
Rosa scored his season’s fifth goal on a backhander past Wyatt Pickrell with a defender on his hip to lift the Beavers and spoil a spirited effort by Castleton.
Pickrell had 37 saves for the Spartans, 0-2-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the conference.
Glenn Wiswell gave the Spartans the lead in the first period with his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from beyond the right faceoff circle. The goal came on the power play only four minutes into the contest.
Babson tied it even earlier in the second period with Rosa scoring in a crowd in front of the net only 15 seconds in.
The Spartans complete their weekend road trip at UMass-Boston on Saturday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Plymouth 3 (OT)
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Olivia MacMillan’s power-play goal with 23 seconds left in regulation lifted Plymouth to a 3-3 tie with Castleton, ruining a Castleton comeback in New England Hockey Conference play Friday night.
Castleton had rallied from 2-0 down to take the lead before the host Panthers salvaged a tie in a game they dominated statistically.
Keeper Rylie Wills had a staggering 49 saves for the Spartans. Plymouth keeper Alex Rajsigl had 16.
Plymouth scored twice in the first period but Castleton’s Jocelyn Forest scored a goal in the second period and assisted a power-play goal by Ryanne Mix that tied the score in the third. It was Mix’s first goal of the season and Maeghan Vasile then added her first on a power play to give Castleton the lead.
Castleton is 1-0-1 in NEHC play and 1-2-1 overall.
Plymouth, which got goals from Sydney Linnick and Julie Nagel, is 1-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 in NEHC play. Linnick assisted MacMillan’s goal.
The Spartans will host Southern Maine at Spartan Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 58, Thomas 39
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women’s basketball team raced to a 34-13 halftime lead and romped over Thomas 58-39 in the Spartans’ season opener in the opening round of the Southern Maine Tip-Off Classic Friday night.
Taking advantage of 17 turnovers in the first half by its former North Atlantic Conference rival, the Spartans cashed in for 13 transition points and 11-point halves of Brooke Raiche and Alexis Quenneville, with the latter converting all three of her 3-point attempts. The Spartans defense played a big role in the Terriers’ tough half with eight steals.
Raiche finished with a game-high 22 points and Quenneville 14.
Castleton, which joins the Little East Conference this season, outscored the Terriers 13-2 in the second period.
Anna Iannotti added six points for CU while Kaylee Ravagli’s 10 and Lexi Colpack’s eight led the Terriers, who had 24 turnovers for the contest.
Castleton will face Maine-Farmington at noon Saturday in the tournament’s second round.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lyndon 110, CSJ 81
LYNDON — Ricky Shuford and Corey Frost had 20 points apiece to help lift Lyndon over College of St. Joseph, 110-81 Friday night in the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Classic.
Kevin Love added 18 as the Hornets placed six players in double figures.
Brian Kennedy popped in a game-high 26 points for CSJ, which fell to 3-2. Charles Isaac Jr. added 19 points and Mickalous Snowden 14 for the Fighting Saints.
Lyndon evened its record at 1-1.
The Fighting Saints come home to host Bryant & Stratton Saturday at 2 p.m.
