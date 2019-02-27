ST. ALBANS — Two third-period scores spoiled a Rutland upset bid and lifted BFA-St. Albans over the Raiders 2-1 in a regular-season-ending girls hockey game Wednesday night.
The Raiders were leading 1-0 after a second-period power-play goal by Maggie Schillinger (assisted by Elise Lidstone) when the Bobwhites struck for back-to-back power plays on a 5-on-3 and then a 4-on-3.
Linsey Larrow struck for the first and then, 221 seconds later, Sophie Zemianek tallied for the 18-1-1 hosts.
Macie Boissonneault had 22 saves in the BFA nets while Kristen Pariseau stopped 34 shots for the 11-8-1 Raiders.
The setback nonetheless is encouraging for the Raiders, who lost the teams’ first meeting 4-0.
The Vermont Principals’ Association will release its girls hockey pairings Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 54, Poultney 12
Tiana Gallipo scored 12 points to lead MSJ to an easy win over Poultney 54-12 Wednesday night.
Julia Lee added 11 points and Ella Paquin scored nine as the Mounties move on to the quarterfinals.
MSJ is 15-6.
Poultney ends the season 3-18.
Randolph 59, Vergennes 48
(Overtime)
RANDOLPH — Randolph defeated Vergennes 59-48 in overtime Wednesday night in the opening round of the Division II girls basketball playoffs.
Twinfield 48, Twin Valley 32
TWINFIELD — Olivia Hogan scored 16 points to lead Twinfield over Twin Valley on Wednesday, 48-32.
Maria Page led Twin Valley with 17 points.
“We couldn’t score tonight,” said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford, “and that’s all she wrote.”
Twin Valley ends the year at 5-16.
Twinfield is 9-12.
White River Valley 55,
Williamstown 45
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley won its first-round Division III playoff girls basketball game Wednesday, toppling Williamstown 55-45.
MVL title chase
The Marble Valley League girls champions are Mount Anthony in the A Division, Fair Haven in B, Springfield in C and West Rutland in D.
Boys standings heading into the final weekend:
A: Rutland (4-1) can clinch the outright title with a win at home against Burr and Burton on Friday. Brattleboro (3-2) needs a win over Mount Anthony at home on Friday and a Rutland loss to clinch a tie for the league title by virtue of season split with Rutland.
B: Mount St. Joseph has clinched the league title with an 8-1 record.
C: Green Mountain (4-1) can clinch the outright league title with a win on Friday at Bellows Falls (3-2). A Bellows Falls win at home against Twin Valley on Thursday and a win at home against Green Mountain on Friday would give the Terriers a share of the league title, by virtue of a season split with GM.
D: Poultney (8-1) has clinched the outright league title.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tyson NESCAC ROY
WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College’s Noah Tyson was named the program’s first New England Small College Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.
Tyson was an impact player right away for the Mules, starting and leading the team in rebounding. He averaged 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, but was even better in conference games at 11.7 points and 8.6 rebounds.
In the latest NESCAC standings, Tyson is tied for first in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.4, 64 assists, 19 turnovers). His security with the ball and the few turnovers made him the player who made most of the inbounds passes. Tyson also ranked third in the league in defensive rebounds (6.4), seventh in completed 3-point shots per game (2.5), seventh in minutes played (31.7) and eighth in rebounding (8.2).
MEN’S BASEBALL
Castleton 10, Chapman 7
ORANGE, Calif. — Garret Moran picked up the win despite allowing seven earned runs as Castleton University topped nationally ranked Chapman 10-7 Wednesday.
Davis Mikell was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and Pat Mumford added a pair of hits and knocked in two.
Castleton is 2-4 on their California trip.
CORRECTION
MSJ wins
An error in scoring at the boys Alpine Districts resulted in the wrong team being declared the winner in Wednesday’s edition.
MSJ, erroneously reported as the runner-up at Bromley, actually won the competition 60-67 over Burr and Burton. They were followed by Rutland at 76, Woodstock at 85, Thetford at 166, Hartford at 190 and Mill River at 205.
The top four teams advanced to the state championships.
