FAIR HAVEN — Brattleboro pulled out a 28-24 victory over Fair Haven under the Friday night lights of LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters still had a pulse with the ball late in the game but turned it over on downs with 1:38 remaining in the game.
The Colonels improved their record to 3-4 and the game left the Slaters at 3-4 as well.
“It was a really good football team. Our guys played their hearts out,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
“It was the second week in a row that we had a tough loss like this but we are so young. We are down to five seniors now.”
The Slaters got on top when Matt Heibler scored but the Colonels answered.
Sam Barber scored on a running play to put Fair Haven back in front but the Colonels went up 16-14.
Soccer goalie Kole Matta kicked a 38-yard field goal to send Fair haven into the locker room with a 16-14 lead.
The Colonels took the lead to start the second half by returning an interception for a touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Joe Buxton hooked up with Heibler on a TD pass to recapture the lead for the Slaters. Brattleboro scored the winning touchdown with 5:38 remaining.
“We are a young team and a young team just does not know how to win yet,” Hill said.
“But I was really proud of this team tonight.”
FOOTBALL
BF 39, Springfield 8
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls football team remained undefeated with a 39-8 win against Springfield on Friday. The Cosmos’ lone score came on a quarterback keeper by Carson Clark. It was BF coach Bob Lockerby’s 97th career win.
Springfield (3-4) hosts Otter Valley on Friday. The Terriers (7-0) are at Mount Abraham next Saturday.
Middlebury 24, MMU 6
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury got back over the .500 mark on Friday night at Doc Collins Field by trimming Mount Mansfield 24-6 in a Division I football game.
Other football scores: Spaulding cruised past North Country 50-0 to raise its record to 3-3 and Hartford escaped Burr and Burton upset bid by winning 24-22 to elevate its record to 6-1.
Burlington/South Burlington pulled off a 35-14 victory over St. Johsnbury. The Hilltoppers record dips to 3-3 and the Seawolves go to 2-4.
In one of the most exciting games of the night, Milton edged Mount Abraham 42-40 in overtime.
Essex bested BFA-St. Albans 28-14, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.
BOYS SOCCER
MAU 4, Rutland 0
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony blanked Rutland 4-0 in boys soccer action on Friday night.
Nate Potter scored off Evan Eggsware’s cross on a header with 6:50 remaining to put the game out of reach. It was Potter’s second goal of the day. Silas Rella-Neill and Jake Tibbetts also scored.
Jermaine Buffum made five saves for Rutland.
The Patriots improved their record to 8-4 and Rutland fell to 0-12.
MMU 4, CVU 3
JERICHO — Mount Mansfield stunned CVU in boys soccer action on Friday, edging the Redhawks 4-3.
The win hikes the Cougars’ record to 5-7. CVU falls to 8-2-2.
MSJ 6, Sharon 1
SHARON — Mount St. Joseph’s Tyler Corey had a hat trick, Ryan Jones had two goals and the back line of Dom Valente, Sam Paquin, Brian Pierce and Jake Williams was solid all day in leading the Mounties to a 6-1 victory over Sharon Academy on Friday.
“Those guys are a solid defensive unit. They cover for each other and have great communication,” MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
Souza also said that goalkeeper Peter Carlson was stellar.
Richard Casimir got the first goal for the Mounties with Corey notching the assist. Corey scored the second one via Chase Wiegers’ assist.
The same combination of Ethan Courcelle and Jones earned the third and fourth goals. Jones scored, both assisted by Courcelle.
Jones is now two shy of reaching 50 career goals.
Corey banged in the final two goals for the unbeaten Mounties.
“Blake (Fabrikant) has Sharon playing hard,” Souza said.
The Phoenix fall to 8-2.
MSJ takes an 11-0 record into Saturday’s game against Proctor.
Middlebury 2, Vergennes 1
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury won the Route 7 rivalry game against Vergennes in Friday’s boys soccer game.
Middlebury pads its record to 6-4-1. The Commodores fall to 7-2-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Woodstock 8, OV 0
WOODSTOCK —The Otter Valley girls soccer team didn’t much like its stay in Woodstock on Friday, fallling 8-0 to the Wasps.
Hannah Reid powered Woodstock’s offense with three goals.
“Woodstock is very fast and we had a hard time keeping up with them,” Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said.
The Otters have their Senior Game at Markowski Field on Monday against Springfield.
GM 3, Windsor 2
(Overtime)
WINDSOR — Kim Cummings had all three goals for the Green Mountain girls soccer team in its 3-2 overtime victory over Windsor.
It looked as though a high scoring affair was in the offing with the score 2-2 at the half but the teams battled through a scoreless second half.
“Both keepers were on fire,” Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton said of her own netminder Luna Burkland and Windsor Sophia Rockwood.
They were both busy as GM held a 34-22 edge in shots.
Olivia MacLeay had both goals for the Yellow Jackets.
“Both were on very nice shots< ” Hamilton said.
Green Mountain takes a 7-5 record into its Senior Game on Thursday against White River Valley.
The Chieftains will be honoring a large group of eight seniors, all of whom have been four-year varsity players.
FIELD HOCKEY
CVU 3, Rutland 0
The Rutland field hockey team played CVU tight in the first half, but ran out of steam in the second, falling 3-0 Friday afternoon.
Miranda Oppenheimer, Sophie Madden and Ava Bartlett scored for the Redhawks.
“They were a pretty fast team,” said Ravens coach Karen Poljacik. “We held them in the first half but we just ran out of steam.”
Rutland (2-9-1) is at Hartford on Monday.
Hartford 2, BBA 1
MANCHESTER — Hartford escaped from Taylor Field on Friday with a 2-1 victory over upset-minded Burr and Burton.
The Hurricanes scored first when Mach Willey converted on a corner in the first quarter.
Maggie Crabtree drew BBA even in the third stanza, Kaelin Downey earning the assist.
Later in the third quarter, Caroline Hamilton got the game-winner with Elsie Davis picking up the assist.
“This was a great field hockey game,” BBA coach Barb Miceli said. “Perrin Marion and Tatum Sands were a force on the right attack for us, with great give-and-go passing.
BBA takes a 6-5-1 record into Tuesday’s home game against Woodstock..
MMU 6, Middlebury 2
JERICHO — It has been a tough season for the Middlebury and Mount Mansfield field hockey teams but MMU had to feel a little better about things following Friday’s 6-2 win over Middlebury.
The Cougars raised their record to 2-10 and the Tigers are winless through 12 games.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Plymouth 3, Castleton 0
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — Plymouth State won all three women’s volleyball matches from Castleton University on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.