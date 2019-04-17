NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team’s record dipped to 4-10 with Wednesday’s 13-5 loss to Norwich University at Sabine Field in the Connor Roberts Memorial Game.
Cody Moore led the Cadets with three goals with teammates Connor Bourque, Jack Anzalone and Payden Masaracchia adding two scores apiece.
Cameron Russell led Castleton with two goals. Also scoring for the Spartans were Kyle Lutinski, Luc Issa and Matteo Perrantoni.
Castleton hosts Southern Maine on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium. The Spartans will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak.
That will be the final home game for the Spartans, who conclude the season with road games against Plymouth State and Emmanuel.
MEN’S TENNIS
Sage 6, Castleton 3
CASTLETON — Igor Almeida and Levi Williams won their singles matches for Castleton University on Wednesday and Almeida combined with Jared Wheeler for a doubles win but it wasn’t enough against Sage College, which left town with a 6-3 victory.
Castleton (2-8) will host Salem State on Wednesday.
