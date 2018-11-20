NEW LONDON, Conn. — Melissa Alexander’s goal broke up a scoreless duel with 7:45 left in the third period and Connecticut College went on to defeat Castleton University 1-0 in a non-conference women’s hockey game Tuesday night.
The freshman notched her first career goal with an assist from reigning NESCAC Player of the Week Jordan Cross to keep CC unbeaten at 2-0-1, dropping Castleton to 2-4-1.
It was a solid effort by the Spartans, who were coming off an 8-0 shellacking by No. 3/4 Norwich, but they were outshot 24-9.
Carly Demora notched the shutout with nine saves in the Camel nets while Castleton’s Riley Wills had 23 saves in keeping the Spartans a play away from the tie.
Castleton is off until its Friday, Nov. 30, home game against Johnson & Wales.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Middlebury 74, Castleton 30
CASTLETON — Middlebury College shut down Castleton’s top scorers and cruised to a 74-30 victory in a non-conference game between unbeaten teams Tuesday night at Glenbrook Gym.
The Panthers improved to 3-0 with a balanced attack, defense and a massive rebounding advantage.
Castleton’s Brooke Raiche and Alexis Quenneville, typically double-digits scorers for the Spartans, were held to a combined five points (three for Quenneville and two for Raiche) on a combined 2-of-14 shooting.
Meanwhile Colleen Caveney had 16 points and Catherine Harrison and Betsy Knox 11 apiece for a Panthers offense that saw 12 of 14 players score.
Freshman forward Anna Iannotti led Castleton with 12 points.
Middlebury out-rebounded Castleton 44-22, which helped the Panthers take 16 more shots than the Spartans (62-46).
Castleton fell to 4-1 and will host Plymouth in a Little East Conference opener next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.