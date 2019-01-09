BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Bowdoin College Polar Bears picked up their first win of the season with a dominating performance against the Castleton Spartans for a 5-1 win in women’s college ice hockey action Wednesday.
Rylie Wills gave up all five goals on 22 Polar Bear shots. Alexis Kalm played in goal in the third period for the Spartans and made eight saves.
Bowdoin (1-10-1) got goals from five different players in recording the win.
Dani Marquez made 13 saves on 14 shots in net for the Polar Bears.
Castleton’s (4-10-2) goal was scored by Sophia Vingi with assists from Aimee Brand and Maeghan Vasile.
It was Vingi’s first career goal.
Castleton is off until Jan. 18 when they will be at Suffolk. They get to return to friendly Spartan Arena the next day when New England College is in town.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Quenneville honored
Castleton University junior guard Alexis Quenneville was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week in women’s basketball after totaling a career-high 27 points and grabbing six rebounds in a 67-60 conference victory over Western Connecticut on Saturday. She was 9-of-18 from the floor, including a 6-of-10 performance from 3-point range.
POSTPONEMENTS
Athletic events were casualties of the weather conditions on Wednesday.
Among the postponements was the Proctor girls basketball game scheduled for Wednesday at Twin Valley and the Otter Valley boys basketball game at Burr and Burton Academy.
Proctor and Twin Valley will make up the game on Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
The Fair Haven boys basketball home game against Middlebury was shifted to Thursday at 7 p.m. Mill River’s boys basketball game at Vergennes was also shifted to Thursday.
Green Mountain’s home girls basketball game against unbeaten Bellows Falls was postponed and will be played Jan. 26.
The Northfield-Harwood girls hockey team’s trip to Spartan Arena to play Rutland was also postponed. That game will be played Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m.
The Rutland and Woodstock ski teams were scheduled to compete at Bromley Mountain in an alpine meet hosted by Burr and Burton but that was also nixed.
BASEBALL
Vt. hosting NECBL game
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Vermont Mountaineers will host the 2019 New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game on Sunday, July 28, at Montpelier Recreation Field in Montpelier, as announced by NECBL Commissioner Sean McGrath.
This is the third time the Mountaineers have hosted the NECBL All-Star Game.
