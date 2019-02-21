FAIR HAVEN — Ryleigh Coloutti scored 24 points to lead Fair Haven to a 55-23 victory over Otter Valley in girls basketball action Thursday night. Kaleigh Brown added seven points and 10 boards for the Slaters and Katrina Bean scored five points.
Alia Edmunds led the Otters, 7-13, with six points.
Fair Haven, 14-5, closes out the regular season at Mill River on Saturday.
Mount Anthony 42, Rutland 34
BENNINGTON — The Raiders went 4 for 11 on free throw shooting and it didn’t serve them well, as Mount Anthony was 16 for 20 from the line in its 42-34 victory over Rutland on Thursday.
The Raiders pulled within two with under two minutes to play but made the mistake of fouling Grace Mahar, who made eight straight from the line while leading the Patriots with 16 points.
“They shot well and we didn’t,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo, summing up the game succinctly.
Elise Magro scored 18 points for the Raiders and Rylee Burgess added nine.
Mount Anthony ends the regular season at 10-10.
The Raiders are 12-7 and host Otter Valley in their regular-season finale Saturday.
Bellows Falls 63,
Twin Valley 22
WILMINGTON — Abbie Cravinho scored 12 points to lead Bellows Falls over Twin Valley 63-22 in Marble valley League action Thursday.
Jarret Niles scored eight to lead Twin Valley.
The Wildcats close the regular season at 5-15.
The Terriers are 15-4 and will host Green Mountain on Saturday.
Hartford 40,
Mill River 33
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Kennedy Mullen scored 11 points to lead Hartford to a 40-33 victory over Mill River on Thursday.
Hartford ends the year at 5-15.
Kaitlyn Schutt led the 2-17 Minutemen with 14 points.
Arlington 43,
Black River 17
ARLINGTON — Arlington topped Black River 43-17 in girls Marble Valley League action Thursday night.
Arlington closes the regular season at 9-11; Black River is 1-18.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Long Trail 56,
Websterville 43
MANCHESTER — Jackson Washburn poured in 28 points to power Long Trail past Websterville 56-43 in boys basketball action on Thursday. Jeremy Linfield added 15 for the Mountain Lions.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 68, Davis 51
POULTNEY — The Green Mountain College women’s basketball team celebrated senior night with a win in its season finale, topping Davis College 68-51 Thursday night.
Seniors Mercedes Rideout and Sharen Armstrong both scored 14 points for the Eagles while freshman Leanna Mason added 12.
Green Mountain, playing its last game ever in the Eagle Dome, ends the season at 8-18.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 47,
Bellows Falls 38
CHESTER — Green Mountain pulled away from the Terriers and scored a nice bounce-back victory over Bellows Falls 47-38 in Marble Valley League boys basketball Wednesday night.
Their third win in four outings helped the Chieftains improve to 9-7 as they rebounded from Saturday’s loss at West Rutland.
Green Mountain was led by James Anderson with 17 points and Dylan McCarthy with eight points.
Bellows Falls fell to 6-9.
“We were able to close out the game down the stretch with some free throws and by taking care of the ball,” said coach Brian Rapanotti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.