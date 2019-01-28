CHESTER — Julian Alberson-Levings scored 17 points as Springfield held off Green Mountain 54-52 in girls basketball action Monday night at Nason Gymnasium.
“We just dug a hole too deep to get out of,” said Chieftain coach Terry Farrell.
Trailing 40-29 at the end of three, the Chieftains made a strong run led by Hannah Buffum, who scored 15 points. Annie Lamson added 11 and Paige Karl and Maya Lewis each added eight as Green Mountain’s comeback came up a bucket short.
Haley Perham and Gabby Wardwell had strong games for the Cosmos, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Springfield is 8-4.
Green Mountain is 8-3 and will host Leland & Gray on Wednesday.
Poultney 39, Black River 25
POULTNEY — The Poultney Blue Devils girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season by defeating Black River 39-25.
“It was a fast-paced physical game between two young teams,” said Blue Devil coach Todd Hayes.
Kassidy Mack and Grace Hayes led the Blue Devils with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Hope Kelly scored nine points for the 1-9 Presidents.
Poultney, 1-13, hosts Twin Valley on Thursday.
Fair Haven 54, Hartford 29
FAIR HAVEN — Ryleigh Coloutti scored 17 points to lead Fair Haven to a 54-29 victory over Hartford in Marble Valley League girls basketball action Monday.
“We took care of the ball really well tonight,” said Slater coach Kyle Wilson. “We gave up good shots to get even better shots, that is something we have been working on.”
Kayleigh Brown added 10 points for Fair Haven and Katrina Bean had six.
Kennedy Mullin scored 12 for the 2-10 Hurricanes.
Fair Haven, 9-3, will be at Otter Valley on Thursday night.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, Woodstock 2
Isabel Crossman had a pair of goals and two assists as Rutland stopped Woodstock 4-2 in girls hockey Monday.
“I was pleased,” said Raider coach Dirk Steupert. “We played them better then we did earlier in January. Woodstock played well too.”
Alyssa Kennedy also had a pair of goals and one assist for the Raiders.
Alexis Patterson added a pair of assists and Molly Abatiell added another as the Raiders move to 9-2-1.
Amy Howard made 14 saves for the Raiders, who will be at Rice in South Burlington on Wednesday.
Allie Cimis and Saye Stevens scored for Woodstock and Brigit Black made 26 saves.
Woodstock is 3-9-1.
HOOP SHOOT
Whalens winners
Ethan and Ellie Whalen, representing Rutland Town and the Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345, have won the Vermont State Hoop Shoot Championship in the boys 10-11-year division and the girls 8-9-year-old division, respectively. Ellie Whalen made 21 of 25 to win her division while her brother, Ethan, was 24 of 25. The Rutland Lodge also was well represented in the boys 12-13-year-old division as Carter Crossmon, of Brandon, was the Vermont State runner-up. The Whalen siblings will represent Vermont at the New England Hoop Shoot Championship March 22-24 in South Portland, Maine.
