WESTMINSTER — Brennon Crossmon hit seven 3-pointers on his way to scoring 31 points for Proctor in the Phantoms' 70-58 win over Bellows Falls in Marble Valley League boys basketball Saturday.
"It was a good win; that's a tough place to play in," said Phantom coach Jake Eaton. "We still need to improve and get tougher. We've got Otter Valley (at home) on Wednesday and they're a good team."
Conner McKearin added 22 points for Proctor as they improved to 8-3.
Bellows Falls is 4-6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brattleboro 38, Rutland 29
BRATTLEBORO — Losing Rylee Burgess and Kendra Sabotka to injuries in the first half proved costly to Rutland High School in its 38-29 loss to Brattleboro in Marble Valley League basketball Saturday.
Neither played in the second half and the 6-6 Colonels were able to pull away in the fourth period. Rutland hosts Burr and Burton on Thursday with the possibility that neither will be available.
Rutland, led in scoring Saturday by Makieya Hendrickson with 12 points and Elise Magro with 10, fell to 7-5.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 4, Rutland 1
BURLINGTON — A three-goal second period for Rice paced the Green Knights over Rutland High School 4-1 in Division I hockey Saturday evening.
Four players scored for Rice and goalie Cale Layman had 19 saves on 20 Raiders shots.
"He played the angles well," said Rutland coach Chris Adams. "We had some really nice opportunities that we didn't finish especially in the first period."
Ben Simpson had an unassisted goal in the third period to make the score 3-1 and Rice finished things with an empty-net goal.
Rutland goalie Shailer Evans had 12 saves and "played a great game, and I was glad to see it," said Adams, noting some defensive breakdowns that were largely responsible for the goals against Evans.
Rice is 5-4-2. Rutland is 2-7-1 and will visit BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 59, UMass-Boston 46
CASTLETON — Alexis Quenneville scored 19 points to lead Castleton to a 59-46 victory over Little East Conference rival UMass-Boston on Saturday.
The win brings the Spartans to 5-6 in the LEC while the Beacons hold on to second place at 8-3.
Brooke Raiche added 12 points for the Spartans who will host Rhode Island College on Wednesday.
Castleton lost to Rhode Island College 60-37 on the road and will be hoping to reverse the result at home. They trail the Anchorwomen by a half-game in the LEC.
Villa Maria 96, Green Mountain 51
POULTNEY — More bad news out of Green Mountain College as the Eagle women's basketball team took it on the chin in a 96-51 loss to Villa Maria on Saturday in the Eagle Dome.
The college announced this week it would close at the end of the spring semester.
Shaquana Owens had 20 points to lead Villa Maria and Shamecca Minor and Bianca Brown had 15 each for the victors.
Leanna Mason had 13 points and Brittany Frasier 12 for Green Mountain, which fell to 5-13.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMass-Boston 71, Castleton 62
CASTLETON — Alex Sanchez and Dasan Cinelli each scored 19 points to lead UMass-Boston over Castleton 71-62 in Little East Conference action on Saturday.
Casey Belade led the Spartans with 23 points.
Castleton is now 0-11 in the Little East Conference.
Central Maine CC 90, College of St. Joseph 60
AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine Community College had five players that scored in the double digits as they easily topped College of St. Joseph 90-60 on Saturday.
Charles Isaac Jr. led the Fighting Saints with 29 points.
The Saints, who were at one time a respectable 5-3, have now lost 14 straight as they fall to 5-17.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Plymouth State 2 (OT)
CASTLETON — Courtney Gauthier slipped a pass across the goal mouth and Jocelyn Forrest tapped it past Plymouth goalie Emelie Lindquist to give Castleton a 3-2 overtime win over Plymouth on Senior Day Saturday.
The Spartans found themselves down by a goal after the first period and may have been showing a little fatigue after their draw with Norwich less than 24 hours earlier.
A pair of power-play goals in the second period by Ryanne Mix and Forrest put the Spartans on top until midway through the third when Hannah Bradshaw tied it for Plymouth.
It was fitting that a senior scored the game-winner on senior day as Castleton improves to 4-4-2 in the New England Hockey Conference.
Castleton is at UMass-Boston on Friday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 6, Castleton 5
The Cadets scored back-to-back goals 14 seconds apart to seize the lead in the third period and Norwich averted a Castleton upset with a 6-5 victory in New England Hockey Conference play at Spartan Arena on Saturday. That gave Norwich a two-game weekend sweep of the Spartans.
But Castleton postured for the upset after Friday's 4-2 loss in Northfield, scoring three times in a row to take the lead in the first period. Castleton had one-goal leads at the end of periods one and two.
The 3-14-4 Spartans led 4-3 in the third when Jack Griffin's backhander (from Coby Downs) knotted things and Ryan Boucher scored on a rebound with 8:29 left to hoist the Cadets into the lead for good.
He padded that lead with his second goal, then the Spartans' Caleb Fizer scored to set up a frantic late push by Castleton that fell just short.
Norwich is now 13-4-3.
Adams Mercer got the win in goal in relief for Norwich while Wyatt Pickrell played two periods before Kyle Alaverdy finished up for the Spartans.
A wild first period ended with Castleton possessing a 3-2 lead.
After giving up a 1-0 lead on a goal by Felix Brassard, the Spartans exploded for three goals and knocked out starting goalie Tom Aubrun in the process. Andrew Barber scored from the left point and Dom Kuziak from the right faceoff circle for a 2-1 lead, prompting the Cadets to insert freshman Mercer between the pipes.
His luck wasn't much better as Alex Maunula scored from Mark Shroyer and Dan Fitzgerald on the power play.
The Cadets closed the gap with 15 seconds left in the period when Gabriel Choine scored on Pickrell, then tied things in the second on Scott Swanson's goal.
Later in the period, Swanson drew a five-minute major, opening the door for a power-play goal by Nick Gravina that put Castleton on top 4-3 through two sessions.
