COLCHESTER — Mat Pause was the catcher on Castleton University baseball teams that won a lot of games and conference championships. Thursday, he found out his alma mater can still play the game very well and that it wasn’t nearly as much fun in the opposite dugout.
Pause is the coach of St. Michael’s College this season and he had to endure a sweep at the hands of the Spartans, 13-2 and 8-7.
GAME ONE
Castleton 13, SMC 2
Shortstop Dylan Bailey sparked the Castleton offense with three hits and three RBIs as the Spartans built a 7-2 lead with five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Dillon Benham and Brayden Millet added two hits apiece. Benham and Millet each drove in two runs.
Cameron Goulet started and went five innings to notch his first victory of the season. He struck out eight but walked five.
Ozzie Rodriguez took the loss.
GAME 2
Castleton 8, SMC 7
Davis Mikell had to extinguish a St. Michael’s comeback effort in the seventh in relief as the Spartans earned an 8-7 victory.
Casey Piazza was the winning pitcher and Mikell picked up the save, stranding a runner at third in the final inning.
Mill River graduate Pat Mumford was the catalyst for the Castleton offense. He went 3 for 3, driving in two runs and scoring two more. Mumford also stole two bases.
The Purple Knights flexed their extra-base muscle in this game. Trevor Allen had a home run, Cameron Kroeger and Julien Giroux-Harvey had triples and Kroeger and Harrison Stampler doubles.
The victory moved Castleton’s record to 10-9. The Purple Knights fell to 5-11.
Sean Birch took the loss.
The Spartans travel to Rhode Island College for a Little East Conference doubleheader on Sunday at noon. They are scheduled to play at home on Tuesday, a LEC single game with Plymouth State.
GIRLS TENNIS
Woodstock 6, MSJ 1
Woodstock was dominant in its girls tennis opener against Mount St. Joseph, rolling to a 6-1 victory with the Mounties picking up their only win by forfeit. The Wasps did not have a fifth singles player available.
Kristen Elliott won the only point on the court for MSJ as Woodstock won all the other matches 6-0.
“The girls played well. Woodstock is a much stronger team obviously,” MSJ coach Gary Thompson said.
Thompson was impressed with the Wasps’ No. 1 singles player Momo Biele.
“She has a good all-round game,” Thompson said.
There was also a bright spot for the Mounties. Melissa Moise, new to the sport, showed a lot of promise despite the score.
“She played very well. She moved very well and got the balls over the net. She made her opponent play,” Thompson said.
The Mounties play city rival Rutland High at the Whites Playground courts on April 9.
STOCK CAR RACING
More on KOD front
WEST HAVEN — The King of Dirt Racing Series is moving forward. An eventful week saw the Northeast-based dirt track stock car racing organization announce a change in ownership, followed less than 24 hours later by the news that three of its four participating race tracks had cancelled their agreements to host the series. The group has no intentions of folding, however, and is already making new plans for 2019 and beyond.
New King of Dirt Racing Series owner Mike Bruno is committed to the drivers, racing teams, fans and sponsors that have supported the series founded by Rob Hazer, and KOD expects to announce a reconfigured schedule soon. Bruno remains optimistic despite the hurdles and says that KOD will have a solid program in 2019.
“There’s no question that this has been a challenging week, but I’m a positive thinker,” Bruno said. “We certainly did not anticipate losing six races, but we’re already working on new plans. The Crate Modified race teams will still have a great schedule with high-profile events at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and we have started speaking with some other promoters about additional races at their facilities.”
The races that were cancelled included two KOD Crate Modified events at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, one at Lebanon Valley Speedway, and one at Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway, as well as single KOD events at Albany-Saratoga for the Small Block 358 Modified and Pro Stock divisions.
Bruno said that while change is inevitable for 2019, he is optimistic that some adjustments to the KOD model will result in a bright future. Bruno recently met with Lyle DeVore at Lebanon Valley Speedway and says that progress was made; DeVore is the promoter at Albany-Saratoga and works with promoter Howard Commander at Lebanon Valley.
“I had a very good meeting with Lyle on Tuesday, and we found some common ground and shook hands,” Bruno said. “There were some concerns regarding the sale of KOD, but Lyle and I have been friends for 30 years and we want to continue to work together. Albany-Saratoga and Lebanon Valley have been important tracks for KOD, and after speaking together I’m hopeful for a return in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.