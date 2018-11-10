CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team sent its seniors out with a victory, trimming Alfred State 21-3 on a windy Saturday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans took a 14-0 lead to halftime on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Mitch Caron and a 92-yard dash by Moe Harris.
It was a big day for Harris in his final game in the Spartan uniform. He amassed 184 yards rushing on 20 carries.
One of the most decorated players in the decade-long history of Castleton football, Harris goes out as the all-time leader in rushing yards and all-purpose yards.
He received a stirring ovation from the Castleton fans when he went out of the game for the final time in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans tacked on a 13-yard TD run by Jared Brockway in the second half.
Many seniors went out with big games. Alfred State moved the ball in the second half but seniors Grant Cummings and Owen Tretter were among those who slowed down the Pioneers, denying them the end zone.
Tretter had a couple of pass break-ups including one in the end zone. Cummings had eight tackles and an interception that halted another Pioneer drive.
Castleton coach Tony Volpone told the seniors he hoped the team would be seeing them around in the future.
"Once a Spartan, always a Spartan. It never changes," Volpone said in addressing the seniors after the game.
Then he told the other players, "We are a young team with a bright future."
The Spartans weathered a 2-8 season but on this day, all seemed right with a convincing win over an Alfred State team that finished 1-9 but was coming off a win over Anna Maria.
"I told the team at halftime, we've been in games or ahead in games at halftime and let them slip away. There was no way we were going to let this one slip away," Cummings said. "We just made plays all day."
Cummings said it wasn't the season the Spartans wanted but this one made it all worthwhile.
"All year either the offense or the defense didn't click. Today it all clicked. I wouldn't take this back for anything."
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 53, UMF 35
GORHAM, Maine — Exploding to a 33-16 second half, the Castleton University women's basketball team pulled away to a 53-35 victory Saturday over Maine-Farmington in the second round of the Southern Maine Tip-Off Classic.
Alexis Quenneville's 23 points led the Spartans and Brooke Raiche added 16 as Castleton got off to a 2-0 start to the season. Morgan Crocker and Molly Folson had 11 apiece for Maine-Farmington, 0-2.
Castleton will visit Lyndon on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Southern Maine 1
The Castleton University women's ice hockey team scored two goals in the second period in topping the University of Southern Maine 3-1 on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Jocelyn Forrest got the first goal with Jade Remillard and Courtney Gauthier earning assists on the play. Ali Stevens got the next one, Nicolle Trevino and Aimee Briand assisting.
USM's Katie Nolan made it 2-1 with Amanda Piknick and Shannon Douglas credited with assists.
Trivino netted the insurance goal in the third period with Brian and Casey Traill getting assists.
CU goalie Alexis Kalm has 23 saves.
Castleton improved to 2-2-1 and 2-0-1 in conference play. The Huskies fell to 2-3-1 and 2-2.
MEN'S HOCKEY
UMass Boston 6, Castleton 1
BOSTON — Stevie Bryant scored two goals to help power UMass Boston to a 6-1 victory over Castleton University on Saturday in men's hockey.
Scoring for the Spartans was Sakke Tiitinen.
The Spartans dropped to 0-3-2 and 0-3-1 in the New England Hockey Conference. The Beacons are 5-0 and 4-0 in the NEHC.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
CSJ 81, Bryant & Stratton 75
The College of St. Joseph men's basketball team edged Bryant & Stratton of Albany, New York, on Saturday 81-75 to elevate its record to 4-2.
