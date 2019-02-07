The Castleton men lost their chance to be the final seed in the New England Hockey Conference Tournament after losing to Southern Maine 8-4 Friday night.
The Spartans end their season Saturday when they host New England College but even a win will leave them on the outside by at least one point.
Castleton had a 3-1 lead in the first period on goals from Anton Tarvainen, Jacob Erwin and Jason Bilski, but Southern Maine scored the next five goals to go up 6-3.
Glenn Wiswell got the Spartans back within two goals late in the second period.
Southern Maine scored twice in the third including a power play goal against an empty net, leaving Castleton to look ahead to next year.
Castleton was not sharp in goal, allowing goals on 20 percent of Maine’s shots.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Johnson & Wales 3, Castleton 2
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton fell to Johnson & Wales on Friday night 3-2.
The Spartan women will manage a third seed in the New England Hockey Conference Tournament.
Castleton cut the lead to 2-1 with 2:45 left to play on a goal from Bre Babiarz but the Wildcats answered 16 seconds later.
Aimee Brand closed it to 3-2 with 28 seconds left as Castleton had an extra attacker and the power play for a two skater edge.
Rylee Wills made 12 saves for the Spartans.
The Spartans unloaded shots, forcing Jasmine Mucci to make 36 saves for the Wildcats.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 62,
Windsor 49
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven boys basketball team defeated Windsor 62-49 Friday night.
Leading the Slaters were Andrew Ferrara and Aubrey Ramey with 15 points apiece and Parker Morse with 11.
Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen led all scorers with 23.
Windsor is 8-6.
The Slaters hit 11 3s to Windsor’s three, which proved decisive.
Fair Haven is 9-5.
Green Mountain 45, Poultney 41
CHESTER — Poultney led Green Mountain 24-22 at the half but the Chieftains pulled out a 45-41 victory.
Green Mountain went to the locker room with some momentum thanks to a buzzer-beating shot by Keegan Ewald.
Both teams are 7-6.
Green Mountain fought through an injury to James Anderson in the second half and had seven different players score.
Dylan McCarthy came up big for GM in the second half, making three 3-point field goals and a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch.
“It was a great team win with nine players scoring on the night, especially our younger players,” Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Woodstock 72,
Springfield 56
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock topped Springfield 72-56 Friday night in boys Marble Valley League action.
Springfield falls to 2-12.
Woodstock is now 4-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 50, Arlington 39
ARLINGTON — Maggie McKearin poured in 17 points and Allie Almond added 13 to lead 12-3 Proctor to a 50-39 victory over Arlington in girls basketball action Thursday night.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 3,
Middlebury 3 (OT)
MIDDLEBURY — Rutland and Middlebury skated to a 3-3 tie Friday night.
“We were down 3-1 going into the third,” said Raider coach Chris Adams, “but the guys held together and came back, we had chances to win it in overtime.”
Ben Simpson, Ryan Melen and Dylan Moore all scored for the Raiders, with Moore adding an assist.
The Raiders, 3-10-2, also got assists from Myles Hogan and Eren Cetin.
Middlebury, 7-5-2, got 15 saves from Jeffery Stevens.
Shailer Evans made six stops for the Raiders, who will be at CVU Monday to play a make up game.
CORRECTION
An incorrect name was attributed to a Rutland goal scorer in Thursday’s boys hockey game against Stowe. His name is Eren Cetin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.