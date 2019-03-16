HAMPTON, Va. — Rallying in a highly-offensive battle that featured 34 hits and 23 runs, the Castleton University baseball team earned a 12-11 nonconference victory over the St. Vincent College Bearcats on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
Castleton improves to 6-6 to snap a two-game losing streak, while St. Vincent's falls to 6-2.
Refusing to go away quietly, the Spartans scored four runs over the final four innings to claw back into the contest after the Bearcats exploded for six in the top of the sixth inning. Castleton tallied six hits alone during the set of frames with six different players recording base knocks. In the first of the aforementioned scoring frames, Mitchell Caron smacked a two-RBI double bringing in Dillon Benham and Davis Mikell.
Trailing 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Dylan Bailey and Caron notched their second hits of the contest for the Spartans to open the frame. Matt Jackson's sacrifice bunt moved the runners over as John Stewart III drove in Bailey on a hard grounder to third. Tied at 5-5, Evan Newkirk put Castleton in front with an RBI double into the left-center field gap.
St. Vincent struck for four runs in the top of the fourth to answer Castleton's three straight innings with a run. Partially aided by an error, which kept the inning rolling, the Bearcats used four hits to reclaim the lead, but it was only temporary.
Joe Gratton earned the victory with 3.2 innings of strong relief work.
Leading Castleton at the plate were Mikell, Bailey and Caron with three hits apiece. Deagan Poland, Jackson, Stewart III and Pat Mumford added two hits each for the Spartans.
MEN'S LACROSSE
CASTLETON - Dale Wagner scored four goals Saturday to power Utica to a 13-6 victory over Castleton University in men's lacrosse.
Tyler Crowningshield and Jason Sedell led the Spartans with two goals each. Cameron Russell and Wyatt Pickrell had the other goals for Castleton.
Utica is 3-3 and the Spartans fall to 1-3.
Castleton hosts Abba Maria at Dave Wolk Stadium on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
CU match nixed
CASTLETON - Castleton University's men's home tennis match against Northern Vermont University-Johnson scheduled for Saturday was postponed.
