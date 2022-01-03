PROVIDENCE, R.I.— The Castleton University women’s basketball team has swept the weekly Little East Conference awards to start the new year, as Kelly Vuz and Ryleigh Coloutti garnered recognition from the conference Monday afternoon.
Vuz was named LEC Player of the Week, while Coloutti landed LEC Rookie of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Vuz played a well-rounded game for the Spartans in their return from the holiday break, racking up 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a 78-41 win for Castleton. The guard shot 58.3% from the floor, knocking down 7 of 12, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Coloutti led all scorers with 19 points in 28 minutes for Castleton, draining four 3s in the winning effort. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU 68, WestConn 45
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team used a dominant first quarter to take control against Western Connecticut and cruised to a 68-45 win at Glenbrook Gymnasium Monday afternoon.
The Spartans jumped out to a 23-9 advantage in the opening quarter and scored the game’s first nine points.
Castleton upped its lead to 20 by halftime and that was more than enough breathing room ahead of a competitive second half.
Fresh off her Little East Conference Player of the Week honor, Kelly Vuz led the Spartans with 17 points.
Ryleigh Coloutti added 14 points, while Olivia Perry and Elizabeth Bailey had 10 apiece.
Gwyn Tatton was a force on the boards with 13 rebounds.
Ashley Rilley led WestConn with 11 points.
Castleton (7-4) looks to extend its two-game win streak, playing at UMass Boston on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 55, Green Mt. 34
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover, losing to White River Valley 55-34 Monday night.
The Chieftains trailed by five after the first and were down by nine heading into the half.
“We had huge first-half foul trouble,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Green Mountain played the Wildcats tough in the third, but White River Valley put the game away with a very strong fourth quarter, outscoring GM by nine.
Kim Cummings led the way for the Chieftains with 11 points. Kyra Burbela added seven points, while Karen Vargas and Grace Tyrrell added six apiece.
The usual suspects of Tanner Drury and Jillian Barry paced the Wildcats. Drury had 17 points and Barry added 10.
Green Mountain (2-4) is scheduled to play Proctor on Thursday.
Windsor 47,
Springfield 27
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls basketball team pushed its win streak to seven with a 47-27 win against Springfield Monday night.
The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s first eight points, but the Cosmos evened out play the rest of the first cutting the Windsor lead to six to end the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets responded in a big way in the second quarter, going on a 9-1 run in which multiple timeouts were called. The run ballooned to 13-1, before Springfield hit a 3 late in the half.
The Cosmos were strong defensively in the third, holding the Yellow Jackets to just two points in the opening five minutes of the frame.
Windsor found its groove late in the quarter with an 8-0 run and battled with the Cosmos in a competitive fourth quarter.
“It was the most intense, physical and mentally tough games we’ve had in a while,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “I was really happy with the effort.”
The scoring was balanced for the Cosmos. Macie Stagner had eight points and older sister Megan had seven.
Peck was especially impressed with Sephi Steele, who had six points. Jill Muther also added six points for Springfield.
Reese Perry scored 16 points to lead Windsor.
Springfield (4-2) hosts Woodstock on Thursday. Windsor (7-0) is at Brattleboro on Thursday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Midd 8, UMB 0
MIDDLEBURY — Playing its first game in nearly a month, the top-ranked Middlebury women’s hockey team showed no signs of the layoff, skating to an 8-0 home triumph over UMass Boston on Monday.
The Panthers came out firing scoring four goals in the first period and three in the second.
Senior forward Madie Leidt had a hat trick for Middlebury and five other teammates had a single goal. One of those teammates was Mary Thompson who had a trio of assists as well.
The Panthers (8-0) are home again on Saturday, facing No. 10 Endicott at 4 p.m.
UVM 3, Maine 0
BURLINGTON — Three University of Vermont players scored and first-year goalie Sydney Correa earned her first career shutout during a 3-0 victory over Maine in Hockey East action at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Natálie Mlýnková, Ellice Murphy and Hailey Burns found the back of the net for the Catamounts, while Correa recorded 14 saves.
Vermont improves to 7-5-1 in league play and sits in fourth place in the Hockey East standings. The Black Bears fall to 4-8-1.
UVM returns to Gutterson Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. Friday to host the Huskies. Both teams will face off again in Burlington at 6 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM opens AE play
BURLINGTON — Thursday night’s game between the University of Vermont and University of New Hampshire will be the America East Conference opener for both men’s basketball teams.
Each team had its scheduled America East opening game postponed, Vermont was to have played Albany and UNH was to have opened the league portion of the schedule against UMBC.
UNH brings a 5-4 record to Vermont’s Patrick Gym. The Catamounts are 8-4.
Tip-off at Patrick Gym is 7 p.m.
